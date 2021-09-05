Lindsie Chrisley Closes Door on Reconciliation With Father, Family After Media Comments

✖

The Chrisley family feud doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon. Over the years, Lindsie Chrisley has experienced issues with her family and, in particular, her father, Todd Chrisley. Most recently, Todd spoke out about Lindsie deciding to end her marriage to Will Campbell. In light of these recent comments, Lindsie said that she has no intentions of making amends with Todd or the rest of her family.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, published on Thursday, Lindsie spoke about her father's recent comments. Todd took to Instagram to share a message of support in light of Lindsie's divorce news. Although, he didn't specifically name her in the post. Additionally, he also spoke about the matter on his podcast, Chrisley Confessions, and shared that he was praying for Lindsie, Campbell, and their 8-year-old son Jackson. Lindsie explained to ET that she does not follow along with everything that Todd says on social media, as she was advised by her therapist not to engage in behavior that might be "triggering" for her. She added, "So, I try to distance myself from that as much as possible. However, I was told many things that have been said. And it's hard not to want to respond to those things. Because some of the things that have been said either are just categorically false or maybe the intentions I don't feel are pure."

When it comes to her family, Lindsie said that she will only speak about them in the press when they comment on her life publicly. But, as for whether there can be a reconciliation between the two parties, she isn't holding out hope. She said, "There will never be a reconciliation." The former Chrisley Knows Best star continued, "I think that the most that anyone could ask for at this point is for everyone to go on with their lives as they see fit and to just leave the other side alone. But at this point, there will be no chance for reconciliation. And unfortunately, I'm going to continue to respond to whatever allegations are put out."

While Lindsie doesn't see a reconciliation in her future, Todd had a different take on the matter when he spoke to ET in August. He said that he would be open to making amends with his eldest child and shared that he's been praying that they can get to a better place in the future, "I pray to God every day. It has been the hardest thing because I don't know where you go from that," Todd said. "When you've had a child that you have loved the way that Lindsie has been loved, and this happens. All I can do is pray that God blesses her, and God gives her peace of mind and that God restores what can be restored."