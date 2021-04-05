Why Mama June Shannon Is Using a Walker on 'Mama June: Road to Redemption'

✖

Fans have been keeping up with "Mama June" Shannon and her family ever since they first graced the world of reality TV back in a 2012 episode of Toddlers and Tiaras when Shannon and her daughter, Alanna "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson captured plenty of attention. Nearly a decade and several spinoffs later, fans have continued checking in with the family through their ups and downs on Mama June: Road to Redemption, though more recent episodes of the series have sparked concerns among fans after they noticed Shannon using a walker.

Shannon's use of a walker comes after she shared on the Friday, March 26 episode that she has been diagnosed with lymphedema and lipidemia. According to the Mayo Clinic, lymphedema is a condition in which swelling occurs "in one of your arms or legs. Sometimes both arms or both legs swell" and is caused by "a blockage in your lymphatic system, which is part of your immune system. The blockage prevents lymph fluid from draining well, and the fluid buildup leads to swelling." Lipidemia happens when lipids, or fatty acids, are present in the blood, notes Vascular Health Clinics.

During the March 26 episode, Shannon revealed during a conversation with her sister, Jo "Doe Doe" Shannon, the conditions are the reason for her using a walker. Jo told Shannon, "I've seen the walker thing in some of your video thingies" and asked, "So is it because of the drugs?" Shannon said this was not the reason and explained that she didn't know anything was wrong until she "went to get my chin done, he said, 'It looks like you got [lymphedema].' She also explained that the condition means her limbs are different measurements, with her left arm being 27 inches long, while her right arm is 21 inches. Her left leg is over 13 inches bigger than her right. Shannon said she is at "stage 3" and revealed that if she doesn't "get took care of," she will "die within six months."

The reality TV personality further opened up about her condition on social media, where she shared with fans that she was first diagnosed with lymphedema and lipidemia in September 2020. She also said, "a lot of women that [are] obese have this" and that it "happens in every 9 women out of 10 so if [you are] having issues, women get checked." She said "a lot of women are misdiagnosed with having cellulitis and is [sic] being obese," something she experienced. She explained, "that's what I was told for years and meeting Dr. Schwartz in Beverly Hills educated me a lot."

Since revealing her diagnosis, Shannon has been surrounded with support from fans, who have sent her well wishes on social media. New episodes of Road to Redemption air Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.