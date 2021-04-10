Mama June's Daughter Reveals Pregnancy

✖

Mama June Shannon's daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, has some exciting news to share. On Friday, Shannon announced that she's expecting her second child with her husband, Joshua Efird. Shannon and Efird are already parents to a three-year-old daughter named Ella.

To announce the news, Shannon took to Instagram to post several, positive pregnancy tests that she took. She also posted a couple of sonogram photos of her baby. In her caption for the post, Shannon wrote that she and her husband were overjoyed about adding another member to their family. She wrote, "Well the secret is out for everyone to know now!! Baby Efird #2 coming 2021 After almost 3 years we are finally having another blessing and couldn’t be happier."

In addition to sharing the news on Instagram, Shannon also opened up about her pregnancy during an interview with PEOPLE. She explained that they learned that they were expecting in November. While they were "excited" about having another baby, Shannon also said that it was "nerve-wracking in the same sentence."

"We weren't really expecting. We also weren't trying either, but we weren't preventing," Shannon said. "Everybody knows Ella's 3 now, so it's taken me that long to get pregnant. Because for a while, I was on birth control and then I got off of birth control for a year and a half. And then I found out that I was pregnant." Shannon added that finding out that she was pregnant again "was definitely a shock because we had been trying and I've been buying pregnancy tests and they kept coming back up negative." Shannon not only cares for her three-year-old daughter, but she's also the legal guardian of her younger sister, Alana "Honey Boo-Boo" Thompson, following their mother's legal troubles.

According to Shannon, Thompson has mixed emotions about the couple's impending arrival. "I think Alana is excited, but Alana also kind of feels like a burden only because now we have Ella and she wants us to be able to move on with our life," she said. Shannon continued to say that she sometimes forgets that her younger sister is "grown and she thinks like an adult. And it's like, those aren't the things that you should have to be worried [about]."