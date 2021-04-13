Mama June's Daughter Wants to Quit Reality TV

✖

Mama June Shannon's daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, may just be leaving the reality television world behind. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lauryn explained that she's ready to leave reality TV after appearing on numerous shows over the years, such as Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Mama June: From Not to Hot. According to the reality star, she struggles with taking part in filming such personal moments from her life, including the issues that she has faced with her mother's battle with addiction.

"It is hard... because I'm also trying to deal with it personally, and then I'm also having to film it," Lauryn said about filming the various reality shows, including the most recent one, Mama June: Road to Redemption. "Even on this season, it's kind of hard because going back to the past kind of puts wear and tear, not only for me, physically, but mentally. I don't want to go back into that mental place that I was when my mom was into her addiction and me having to step up and do all the things that I was doing and not really taking care of myself."

Lauryn continued to say that she feels as though she has moved on from the reality television lifestyle, as she has put in a ton of work when it comes to her own personal well-being. She added, "At this point, I really do feel like I have worked hard as a woman, [done] therapy, and really working and taking this time for myself and for my family. I honestly just kind of hate going back to the past." Lauryn's recent comments came shortly before she revealed that she was expecting her second child with her husband, Joshua Efird. So, she does have a lot on her plate at the moment.

On Friday, Lauryn took to Instagram to make the exciting announcement. She posted a photo of several positive pregnancy tests and an ultrasound photo to confirm that she's expecting. The 21-year-old wrote alongside the snaps, "Well the secret is out for everyone to know now!! Baby Efird #2 coming 2021 After almost 3 years we are finally having another blessing and couldn’t be happier." Lauryn and Efird are already parents to a three-year-old daughter named Ella. Additionally, Lauryn also has custody of her younger sister, Alana "Honey Boo-Boo" Thompson, following their mother's legal issues.