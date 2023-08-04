Kyle Richards Plays Morgan Wade's Love Interest in New Music Video

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade are leaning into the romance rumors surrounding their relationship. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, will star in the 28-year-old country singer's new music video for her song "Fall in Love With Me," the duo announced Friday on Instagram.

"'Fall in Love with Me' is out as of midnight and the video drops next week. The internet asked and @kylerichards18 and I delivered. ;)," the musician wrote alongside a video featuring Richards discussing how they first connected and why they decided to film the video together amid rumors that they are more than just friends.

"I heard Morgan on the radio. I heard 'Wilder Days' and then I went to all the others and I was like, 'Wow, this girl is blowing me away with her voice and lyrics and I looked her up on Instagram and I was like, 'Oh, the tattoos and everything. I wasn't expecting all that," Richards said, as Wade joked the Bravo star was "scared" at first. Richards continued, "So I followed her and then I kept listening to her music on repeat and then she sent me a DM asking me why I was following her." Wade clarified, "I just didn't expect somebody from Beverly Hills. My friends freaked out and I was like, 'Oh, OK.'"

Reports circulated last month that Richards and her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky, had separated amid her rumored romance with Wade, but the two insist they're just friends. "We thought it would be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit," Wade admitted of the new video.

Richards and Umansky released a joint statement last month after reports that they had separated but were living under the same roof made headlines. "In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," the two wrote on Instagram. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage."

The reality personalities continued that "both love and respect each other tremendously," and insisted that "there has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part." They concluded, "Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support."