'RHONY' Reboot Star Erin Lichy Addresses Trump Donations: Episode 3 Recap

It wouldn't be Real Housewives nowadays if there wasn't a political scandal tied in, and Erin Lichy of the brand new Real Housewives of New York City cast is up to bat for the donations she made to Donald Trump in the wake of his 2020 presidential race loss to Joe Biden. Also, she's mad Jenna didn't stay at her house in the Hamptons overnight, but not mad enough to not make Brynn mad. So let's get into both issues, we've got Erin's new statement about her politics and a brand new episode from Sunday to break down.

Erin's political donations recently made their way back into the spotlight after a Reddit post from last year about the political donations of the new RHONY cast recirculated, with people saying Erin had donated to Trump's Stop the Steal campaign. Now if you look at the FEC database, you'll see that Erin did donate four times in the wake of Joe Biden's presidential win to WinRed, the Republican Party's PAC for fundraising, right around the time Trump was falsely claiming the election had been stolen from him, which you'll remember led to his Stop the Steal campaign and the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Now the first two of Erin's $100 donations were made on Nov. 5 and 6, and aren't allocated for anything specific, but the other $100 donations on Nov. 7 and 9 are earmarked for the "Trump Make America Great Again Committee." With all of this coming back up, Erin issued a statement Monday, which read: "Regarding the hateful and misinformed social commentary going on about me, I'd like to dispel these false narratives before they continue any further. I do not deny the election and have never supported stop the steal. I unequivocally believe that the 2020 Presidential election was fair and the President was rightfully elected." No explanation for those donations but it's at least been addressed.

Much like — and when I say "much like," I mean "only kind of like" — how Erin addressed Jenna going to stay at her own Hamptons house overnight instead of staying at Erin's during Sunday's episode. It may have been a faux pas to sneak away to her own house, but as someone who appreciates a good night's sleep and a home with working heat I see where Jenna was coming from.

Plus, Jessel was totally trashing the lingerie gift Jenna brought everyone. Jenna might not have freaked out just yet, but I feel like something is brewing under the surface, a night back at her place might have prevented a total meltdown, which of course I as a viewer don't want, but again – I get.

Erin was quick to forgive Jenna though, which of course upsets Brynn, who makes her girls trip debut and is immediately upset that she's still on the line for Catch, see what I did there, while Jenna is forgiven for her little rendezvous with her own bed. And here Erin says maybe the most honest thing a Housewife has ever said – franchise-wide.

Well, she also did admit to having sex in a senator's office, but she wouldn't give any details about that, so I'll give her dig at Brynn the honesty title. Also, which senator? Anyways, let me know what you think of Erin's statement about her politics and her statement to Brynn in the comments!