'Real Housewives' Star Proposes to 27-Year-Old Girlfriend — But He's Still Married

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein isn't holding back when it comes to estranged husband Lenny Hochstein's recent engagement. Saturday, Lenny, 57, and his now-fiancée, Katharina Mazepa, announced that they had gotten engaged in a joint Instagram post. Posing in front of the sunset for the proposal, the 27-year-old model later showed off her massive diamond ring in a photo.

"On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedrá, he asked to steal me away forever," the caption for the couple's post read. Following the engagement news, Lisa took to her Instagram Story with a scathing reaction. "Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement," she wrote, slamming Lenny for not waiting until their divorce had been finalized to propose to Mazepa.

She later followed up with another dig at her mother-in-law, who had commented on Lenny's engagement post, "I will be very happy that his time you are getting a woman who love and respect you. You certainly did not have that in your previous marriage. Good luck. Congratulations." The Bravo star, 41, reposted a fan site that screenshotted the comment to her own Story, writing, "What a wonderful mother in law and grandmother. How disgusting."

Lisa and Lenny were married for 12 years and welcomed children, Logan, 7, and Elle, 3, before the plastic surgeon filed for divorce from his wife in May 2022, taking Lisa completely by surprise. Just days later, Lenny revealed his romance with Mazepa, sparking rumors that the two had been together before he split from Lisa. Lenny has denied all infidelity, telling PEOPLE in December, "I'm not going to deny there was someone I was interested in pursuing. But I did pursue her after, not before. I had a friendship relationship with someone I thought was very special. But nothing became physical [until] after I told Lisa I wanted a divorce."

Lisa is currently dating businessman Jody Glidden, whom she described as "super supportive" in a March interview with Entertainment Tonight. Glidden is "different to what I'm used to," she said at the time. "[He] has empathy, he cares, wants to motivate me to do better, be my best. So, it's a lot of things that I'm not used to dealing with, or used to having from my previous relationship."