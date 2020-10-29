Kristin Cavallari Reveals She's Spending Thanksgiving With Ex-Husband Jay Cutler

✖

Kristin Cavallari has revealed she's spending Thanksgiving with her ex-husband Jay Cutler, following their recent split. While promoting her new cookbook, True Comfort, the Very Cavallari alum told Us Weekly, "I’m actually gonna be spending it just with my kids and [my estranged husband] Jay Cutler as a family. So, I’m looking forward to that."

She added, "Jay and I were discussing the menu together yesterday, and he’ll be on meat duty. I think he’s gonna fry a turkey and smoke a lamb leg, and then I’m gonna do everything else." Cavallari went on to say, "I’m happy that we’re able to spend it together and have these conversations even though we’re in the middle of getting a divorce. So, I’m thankful for where we’re currently at."

Cutler and Cavallari married in 2013, and share three children together: sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4. In April, the couple announced that they were splitting up after more than a decade together. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," 33-year-old Cavallari wrote in a caption alongside a photo of the couple.

She added, "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family." Cutler shared this statement to his page as well.

In September, Cavallari spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the split and explained that it "wasn’t an easy decision" for her. It was something that I truly thought about every single day for over two years," she told said at the time. "It was the hardest decision that I have ever made.

Cavallari added, "My mom [Judith Spies Eifrig] used to say, 'You’ll know when it’s time.' I feel like that was true. I knew. And that’s that." Most recently, Cavallari has been romantically linked to a new beau, comedian Jeff Dye, which sources have said Cutler is not thrilled about.