Jay Cutler Deletes Instagram After Kristin Cavallari Reunites in Photo With 'Laguna Beach' Ex Stephen Colletti

Kristin Cavallari recently made headlines when she posted a photo of her posing with Laguna Beach ex Stephen Colletti, which ultimately led to Jay Cutler taking a break from social media. It was recently discovered Cutler, who was married to Cavallari for seven years, deleted his Instagram account. When searching for Cutler's Instagram handle @ifjayhadinstagram, nothing comes up as it says, "page doesn't exist."

There's no telling if he deleted to account simply because of Cavallari's reunion with Colletti, but things didn't end well with the two, which could mean he was bound to delete the account anyway. Originally, it was Cavallari who was running the @ifjayhadinstagram account. Cutler recently took over the Instagram handle and fans enjoyed his posts as he would document his chicken issues on his farm. Back in April of last year, Cavallari talked about her relationship with Cutler.

"That's the thing about marriage, its ups and downs," she said on her show, Very Cavallari. "Right now we're in a low but in two months we could be up here again and that's how we've always been our whole relationship. It just is what it is." She then went on to talk about the two having their share of issues.

"There's no such thing as a perfect relationship, I mean, Jay and I have problems, I've always been very vocal about that. We have to work at our relationship. So hearing him say 'We're perfect' it's kind of silly to me, I mean, we definitely have issues," Cavallari and Cutler announced the end of their marriage back in April, which was a surprise to so many fans.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," their statement read. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Cutler is known for playing in the NFL from 2006-2017. He was a member of the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins and reached the Pro Bowl in 2008. Cutler spent the majority of his career in Chicago (2009-2016) and is ranked among the 100 best Bears players of all-time.