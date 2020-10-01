Kristin Cavallari Reveals She's Working to Remove Cutler From Her Name Amid Divorce

✖

Kristin Cavallari is technically still a Cutler. The Laguna Beach alum, 33, revealed in an interview Wednesday with Ryan Seacrest on his radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, that she still has plans to change her last name following her divorce from Jay Cutler.

"Now Kristin, I just want you to know that your name on the Zoom should be changed," Seacrest pointed out during the video chat on his show. "It says Kristin Cutler on my screen." Cavallari exclaimed in response, "Oh my God, I didn't even notice that! Wow!" before revealing she is "technically" still with her ex-husband's last name. "Working on that. I'm literally going to take note right now to change it," she continued. "You're the first person that's said that! Thank you for pointing that out! Appreciate it."

Cavallari and Cutler announced their split after 10 years together in April, revealing they would work to co-parent their three kids, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4. After a brief legal dispute over property and custody agreements, Cavallari told PEOPLE earlier this month that they have fallen into a good groove when it comes to managing their family's new dynamic.

"I still care so much about him and talk to him almost every day. We have three kids together. He's going to be in my life forever," she told the magazine. Looking back on how their relationship had grown and changed over the years, she explained, "Every relationship has their stuff. I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby. Jay and I had so much love for each other, but we grew up. When you work at something for so many years and nothing's changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy."

While the Very Cavallari alum noted she and her ex-husband were often referred to before their split as relationship goals, their problems were long stewing. "It didn't happen overnight," Cavallari recalled of her breakup. "We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made."

Looking back at this same time in 2019, the MTV alum said she was "drowning" before making the choice to end her marriage. "That's not to say I don't have really hard days, but for the past however many years, I've been putting everybody else first," she said. "I'm going to focus on me for a minute, look inward and figure out what I ultimately want out of life."