Kris Jenner Breaks Silence on Daughter Kim Kardashian's Divorce From Kanye West

✖

Kris Jenner finally made her first comment on daughter Kim Kardashian's divorce from rapper Kanye West. Kardashian filed for divorce in February after over six years of marriage. Jenner, 65, said the large Kardashian-Jenner family will be by Kardashian's side as she goes through this difficult process for a third time. Kardashian, 40, and West, 43, are parents to four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

"I think it's always going to be hard anytime...you know, there's a lot of kids," Jenner said on The Kyle & Jackie O Show Thursday, reports E! News. "The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much so all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That's the goal." Jenner added that she believes everyone wants that for their family, "just to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another and that everyone's okay. That's what you want as a mom."

Jenner was asked if the divorce will play out during the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which debuted Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on E! Network. Jenner said she had not even seen the premiere herself and could not speak to what was in the family. "I'm sure they're putting some final touches. But I think it's just a private time for them. Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time," she said. "When she feels like it, I'm sure she'll say what she needs to say."

Kardashian filed for divorce on Feb. 19, following a difficult second half of 2020 that began when West launched his ill-fated presidential campaign. The split is reportedly amicable, as the two signed a prenup and neither party is reportedly planning to contest it. Sources close to the Kardashian-Jenner family even told InTouch Weekly they hoped to keep West a part of the family as the father of Kardashian's four children.

"The family is all on board with not making anyone out to be the bad guy. Kanye will always be a part of the Kardashian and Jenner families," a source told InTouch. "The family will always love him as the father to Kim's children." The source said the family is "committed" to keeping West in the fold. Kardashian is reportedly asking for joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that West was "upset" that their attempts to save the marriage did not work. A second source told ET at the time that Kardashian's family was fully supportive of her decision. "At the end of the day, they all want what’s best for Kim and know that this is the right decision for her and her family," the source said.