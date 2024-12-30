Kim Kardashian Suffers Painful Injury

Kim Kardashian rang in the Christmas season with a broken foot this year. The mother of four — who shares North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with ex-husband Kanye West — shared her injury to her Instagram Stories, captured by Cosmopolitan, earlier this month. And to commemorate the occasion, her sister Khloé gifted her with something she’ll definitely be able to use this year: a bedazzled scooter.

Both Kim and Khloé showed off the new ride on their Instagram Stories, including a close-up of the sweet gift tag that read, “Merry Christmas Keeks!”, noting that it was from Khloé and her two kids: daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve literally never been more excited for something. This is so cute,” Kim could be heard saying in one video showing off her new ride. Khloé re-posted her sister’s footage of the scooter, “It was a hit! She said she’s gonna keep it forever,” she noted. Kim also gave glimpses of other gifts, including a “Kardashian Jenner Edition” of the classic board game Guess Who?, a giant gingerbread house with their entire family’s names all over it, and her decorations.

Later, the lawyer in training shares holiday photos of her with her four children. In the first slide of the post, she and three of her kids held up a peace sign while her son Saint refused to participate with the rest of the gang.

This year, the famous family didn’t hold their lavish Christmas Eve shindig, which is typically celebrity-filled. Instead, Kim revealed they were having a more “low-key” celebration due to the ongoing construction of their homes, per an interview with Vogue.

Khloé spent much of her holiday inside tending to her sick children, though she did spend some time with her larger family. The two were both sick with the flu.