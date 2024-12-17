It’s officially over for Chance the Rapper and his wife, at least according to her recent divorce filing. The pair announced their separation in April of this year after months of speculation that they were heading in different directions. Now, Kirsten Corley, the Chicago native’s wife of five years and mother of his two young daughters, has filed paperwork to end their union. TMZ reports she cites irreconcilable differences and notes their two minor children currently live with her. Her requests in the divorce appear reasonable as she’s only seeking child support in an amount that’s in the best interests of the kids — and waives maintenance.

The two share daughters Kensli and Marli. In a joint statement, the pair told social media followers: “After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the same time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you.”

The pair wed in 2019. Their wedding was attended by Hollywood heavy hitters including fellow Chicago rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and comedian Dave Chapelle. Many of his lyrics over the years professed his love for Kristen. But earlier this year, things seemed amiss.

The rapper was spotted at a Carnival celebration getting jiggy with it with other women dressed in clad costumes as they twerked on him. Kristen posted a cryptic message to social media in the aftermath as fans wondered what was going on between them. As to what led to the split, neither have spoken about it publicly.

The pair first began dating in 2013. The pair first met when Kristen was just 9 years old. They got engaged during Fourth of July festivities in 2018.