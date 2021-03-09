Kim Kardashian Breaks Down in Tears Amid Kanye West Divorce in 'KUWTK' Trailer

✖

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, and their split will reportedly be featured in Season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premieres this month. In a new trailer for the show's final season, Kardashian is seen crying, a tissue in her hand as she says, "I feel like a f—ing loser" as a tearful Kendall Jenner and another family member look on.

It's not clear what has made Kardashian so emotional, but it's possible the group was discussing her divorce from West. "The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang," a source previously told Page Six. "They’ve filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems. But everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement because the finale won’t screen until later in 2021." The trailer also focuses on the relationships between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, both of whom are currently dating other people, and Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who discuss using a surrogate to have a second child together, as well as a number of other family moments.

Kim was previously seen becoming emotional in a recent trailer for the season when she and her family told the show's crew that the series would be ending. "I just want you to know that I really appreciate you guys, each and every one of you," she said through tears in the clip. The mom of four added in a tweet, "I wouldn’t leave you without some seriously ugly cry faces on our final 20th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s premiering March 18th on E!" Season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres March 18 on E!

The KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce from West after nearly seven years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple shares four children, daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1. A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that amid the split, Kim has been relying on her family and spending lots of time with them.

"Her family has been spending so much time together, whether it be one-on-one get-togethers, family dates, having her kids spend time with Kris [Jenner] and more. The entire family has acted as a huge support system for Kim," the source said. "Kim has also made it a point to keep herself busy. She is not interested in dating right now and is focused on her family and healing the situation."