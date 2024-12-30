Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in January 2025

The clock is ticking down to midnight on New Year’s Eve, and all of the streaming services are getting ready to ring in the new year with a refresh to their content catalogues. From Netflix to Max, Hulu to Disney+, Prime Video, and more, the major streaming services are getting ready to kick off January 2025 with hundreds of new TV series, movies, and originals.

A new year at Netflix means new seasons of hit shows like The Night Agent and The Recruit, which will both return for their sophomore seasons next month. Meanwhile, Philomena Cunk will return for an all-new hour-long special, Cunk on Life, and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will debut on the platform. Over at Max, the streaming library will grow with the fifth season of Harley Quinn and the premiere of the new medical drama The Pitt, starring Noah Wyle as an attending at a Pittsburgh trauma center emergency room. Disney+ and Hulu will both stream episodes of Goosebumps: The Vanishing, the second season of Disney+’s Goosebumps show. The Disney+ library will also see the addition of the final two episodes of Skeleton Crew Season 1 and the anticipated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Hulu’s content lineup will add originals like The Best Heart Attack of My Life, Paradise, Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers, and Whiskey on the Rocks.

Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in January 2025.

Jan. 1

NETFLIX

13 Going on 30

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Apollo 13

Blended

Bruce Almighty

Colombiana

Dallas Buyers Club

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Inception

Interstellar

Little Fockers

Love Actually

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Melancholia

The Net

Notting Hill

Out of Africa

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Schindler’s List

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Love Scam (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

Missing You (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Number 24 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

5 Things with Kate Bolduan (CNN)

A Star is Born (1937)

Act of Valor

All Elite Wrestling: 2019 PPV Events (5 Episodes) (2024)

All Elite Wrestling: Collision 2024 (5 Episodes), Season 2

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2019 (12 Episodes), Season 1

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2024 (7 Episodes), Season 6

All Elite Wrestling: Rampage 12/13/2024, Season 4

Annabelle Comes Home

Annabelle: Creation

Balls Out

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman: The Killing Joke

Best Of Enemies

Bitter Creek

Black Gold

Blue Velvet

Buffaloed

Calamity Jane

Call Me by Your Name

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cow Country

Crazy Rich Asians

Desperately Seeking Susan

Destination Tokyo

Diggers

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Each Dawn I Die

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious (2009)

Floyd Norman: An Animated Life

Free Birds

Green Lantern

Heaven Help Us

HGTV Dream Home 2025

Home Again

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

House at the End of the Street

I Am Love

Injustice

Iris

It Follows

It: Chapter Two

Jason Bourne

Johnny Angel

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Justice League: Doom

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Justice League: War

Keeping Up with the Joneses

Kept Husbands

Kicks

Lemon

Mad Max

Matilda (1986)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Morgan (2016)

Mortdecai

Mrs. Doubtfire

My Favorite Wife

Mystic Pizza

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Night and Day

Nocturne

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band

Paddington

Rebel Without a Cause

Red Light

Reframed: Next Gen Narratives, Season 1

Room for One More

School Life

Sex and the City 2

Shining Vale, Season 1

Shining Vale, Season 2

Showing Up

Silver Linings Playbook

St. Vincent

Steel Magnolias

Stephen King’s It (1990)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

Sully

Supergirl (1984)

Superman & Lois, Season 4

Tangerine

Task Force

Teen Wolf (1985)

Tennessee Johnson

The Accountant

The Addams Family 2 (2016)

The Adventures of Robin Hood

The Big Year

The Birth of a Nation (2016)

The Boondock Saints

The Cable Guy

The Conjuring 2

The Craft (1996)

The Curse of La Llorona

The Imitation Game

The Leopard Man

The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima

The Mouthpiece

The Narrow Margin

The Prince and the Pauper

The Prisoner of Zenda

The Purge: Election Year

The Red Badge of Courage

The Student Prince

The Usual Suspects

The Whistlers

The Wrong Man

Volunteers

Warcraft

Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic (2008)

Whitey: United States of America V. James J. Bulger

Wild Boys of the Road

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woman in Gold

World Without End

DISNEY+

Morphle: Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)

PRIME VIDEO

How to Get Away with Murder S1-S6

Wild Cards S1

A Quiet Place: Day One

American Sniper

Autumn In New York

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

Basic

Beauty Shop

Benny & Joon

Bohemian Rhapsody

Boogie Nights

Bridesmaids (Unrated)

Captain Phillips

Coffy

Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream

Cutting Edge 4: Fire and Ice

Do the Right Thing

Dope

Edge of Tomorrow

Fled

Foxy Brown

Hoodlum

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hotel Rwanda

Imitation of Life

In The Heat Of The Night

Jumping the Broom

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Liar Liar

Life as We Know It

Little Nicky

MacGruber (2010)

Major Payne

Mississippi Burning

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Mystery Men

Nicholas Nickleby

Return to Me

Rollerball (2002)

Santa Claus: The Movie 25th Anniversary Edition

Scent of a Woman

Some Like It Hot

Something Wild

Something’s Gotta Give

Soul Plane

Stomp The Yard

Supernova

Tag

Ted (Unrated)

The Blues Brothers

The Brothers

The Company You Keep

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge: Going For The Gold

The Equalizer

The Great Outdoors

The Grey

The Ides Of March

The Land Before Time

The Last Samurai

The LEGO Movie

The Sixth

The Social Network

The Way Back

The Woman in Red

Touch (2024)

Unforgiven

Valmont

Wedding Daze

What’s The Worst That Could Happen?

Wicker Park

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

Yentl

HULU

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025: Special Premiere

Kids Diana Show: Let’s Celebrate Together: Complete Season 1

Papa Jake: Epic Box Forts: Complete Season 1

After Earth (2013)

American Psycho (2000)

The Devil’s Own (1997)

The Devil’s Own En Español (1997)

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Empire Records (1995)

Ender’s Game (2013)

The Great Debaters (2007)

Heat (1995)

Insidious (2011)

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Insidious: Chapter 2 En Español (2013)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Insidious: Chapter 3 En Español (2015)

The Intouchables (2011)

John Wick (2014)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 3 (2019)

The King of Comedy (1983)

Little Manhattan (2005)

Man of the House (2005)

Man of the House En Español (1995)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Pacific Rim (2013)

Paddington (2014)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 En Español (2015)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop En Español (2009)

Shutter (2008)

Sorry to Bother You (2018)

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada (2005)

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada En Español (2005)

Threesome (1994)

The Town (2010)

To Rome with Love (2012)

The Walk (2015)

xXx (2002)

xXx En Español (2002)

xXx: State of the Union (2005)

xXx: State of the Union En Español (2005)

PEACOCK

The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year’s Special (NBC)

The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2025

10 Things I Hate About You

After Earth

Alabama Moon

Alien

Alien vs. Predator

Aliens

Always Amore

Anita

Atlas Shrugged: Part 1

Atlas Shrugged: Part 2

Atlas Shrugged: Part 3

Attack The Block

The Bad Guys

The Bank Job

Battleship

The Beach House

Beauty Shop

Beetlejuice

The Boy Next Door

The Breakfast Club

Children of Men

The Christmas House

Chronicle Mysteries: Recovered

The Chronicles of Riddick

Clear Cut

Conan The Barbarian

Couples Retreat

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle To Die For

The Crucifixion

Dark Tide

Darrow & Darrow Pilot

Date With Love

Death At A Funeral (2010)

The Devil’s Workshop

Duke

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Everest

Fargo (1996)

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades Of Grey

Friday Night Lights

Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers

Heart of the Matter

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

The Interview (2014)

Jingle Bell Bride

The Karate Kid (2010)

Kick Ass

Knocked Up

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

The Last Exorcism

The Lost Valentine

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

Men In Black

Men In Black II

Men In Black 3

Merry & Bright

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Pineapple Express

Pitch Black

Predator

Predators

R.I.P.D

Real Steel

Red Dragon

Retreat To You

Riddick

The Ring

Robin Hood

Running On Empty

Self/Less

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen

Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas

Source Code

Southpaw

State Of Play

Step Brothers

Stomp The Yard

Strictly Confidential

Submergence

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby

To The Stars

Training Day

Twister

Two Scoops Of Italy

Uncle Buck

Valentine Ever After

The Vatican Tapes

The Wedding Ringer

The Weekend

Window Wonderland

The Wolf Man (1941)

The Wolfman (2010)

You’re Next

Jan. 2

NETFLIX

Cunk on Life (GB) — NETFLIX FILM

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 2 (BZ) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Expedition Files, Season 1 (Discovery)

Isadora Moon, Season 1A (Max Original)

My 600-lb Life, Season 13 (TLC)

The Deep 3, Episode 227 (TNT)

PRIME VIDEO

The Rig S2

The Fall Guy

HULU

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere

American Pickers: Complete Season 25

Beyond the Headlines: The Tanya Kach Story with Elizabeth Smart: Complete Season 1

The Butcher: Complete Season 1

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 3

My City’s Just Not That Into Me: Complete Season 1

The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

Lockerbie: A Search For Truth, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes – 5 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Jan. 3

NETFLIX

Bandidos: Season 2 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Shafted (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Selling The City — NETFLIX SERIES

Umjolo: My Beginning, My End! (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY

MAX

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 49 (Food Network)

The Front Room (A24)

HULU

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Series Premiere

Animal Control: Season 3 Premiere

Going Dutch: Series Premiere

Mother’s Instinct (2024)

PEACOCK

Millennial Money, Season 2 (CNBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 3 – Premiere (Bravo)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Jan. 4

NETFLIX

When the Stars Gossip (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Belle Collective, Season 5 (OWN)

Jan. 5

MAX

Craig of the Creek, Season 6B (Cartoon Network)

Mecum Top 10, Season 10

Totally Spies, Season 7A

PEACOCK

Love of The Irish

Jan. 6

NETFLIX

My Happy Marriage: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

WWE Raw: 2025 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

MAX

Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains (Food Network)

PEACOCK

When Calls The Heart, Season 12 – Premiere (Hallmark)

Jan. 7

NETFLIX

The Breakthrough (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of December 31, 2024

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Younger: Seasons 1-7

MAX

Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel, Episode 111 (B/R)

How It Really Happened, Season 8 (CNN Original Series)

Kids Baking Championship, Season 14 (Food Network)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter, Season 3 (ID)

The Edge with Micah Parsons, Episode 219 (B/R)

DISNEY+

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 7

HULU

Dead Pixels: Complete Seasons 1-2

Stopmotion (2023)

PEACOCK

Snapped, Season 35 – Premiere (Oxygen)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 – Premiere (Bravo)

Jan. 8

NETFLIX

Dubai Bling: Season 3 (AE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Hound’s Hill (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

I AM A KILLER: Season 6 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Subteran (RO) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

7 Little Johnstons, Season 15 (TLC)

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute (2024)

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 6 (HGTV)

Wildcard Kitchen, Season 2 (Food Network)

HULU

The Rookie: Season 7 Premiere

Will Trent: Season 3 Premiere

Doc: Series Premiere

Ishura: Season 2 Premiere

Fall (2022)

65 (2023)

PEACOCK

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Jan. 9

NETFLIX

American Primeval — NETFLIX SERIES

Asura (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

I am Ilary (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

I am Ilary (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Upshaws: Part 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol (ID)

Sons of Ecstasy (Max Original)

The Pitt, Season 1 (Max Original)

DISNEY+

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S2, 6 episodes)

HULU

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 3 Premiere

Shifting Gears: Season 1 Premiere

Biography: Alice Cooper: Complete Season 1

Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh: Complete Season 1

Biography: Jeff Dunham – Talking Heads: Complete Season 1

Biography: Jeff Foxworthy – Stand Up Guy: Complete Season 1

Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 2

Extreme Builds: Complete Season 1

Interrogation Files: Complete Season 1

Mashle: Magic and Muscles: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

More Power: Complete Season 1

My Hero Academia: Season 7, Episodes 148-159 (Dubbed)

Kitchen Nightmares: Season Premiere

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 3 Premiere

Dance First

65 En Español (2023)

PEACOCK

The Traitors, Season 3 – Premiere, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Jan. 10

NETFLIX

Ad Vitam (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Alpha Males: Season 3 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

MAX

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? (HBO Original)

Black Butterfly

Holla

Look Into My Eyes (A24)

Vinnie Jones: In the Country, Season 1-2 (discovery+)

DISNEY+

Goosebumps: The Vanishing – All Episodes Streaming

PRIME VIDEO

Focus

HULU

Goosebumps: The Vanishing: Season Premiere

The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story (2024)

American Star (2024)

PEACOCK

The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription

Jan. 11

NETFLIX

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

MAX

Road to NHL Winter Classic, Episode 204

The Steam Room with Ej and Chuck 125 (TNT)

DISNEY+

My Best Friend’s An Animal (S1, 6 episodes)

Jan. 12

MAX

Naked and Afraid Spain (Aventura En Pelotas Espana), Season 1 (Discovery International)

HULU

The Silent Hour (2024)

PEACOCK

Polar Opposites

Jan. 13

NETFLIX

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Season 1

MAX

Barney’s World, Season 1B

HULU

Toilet Bound Hanako-kun: Season 2 Premiere (Subbed)

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 2

The First 48: Complete Season 25

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 2

Murder at the Motel: Complete Season 1

Quarter Ton Teen: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

Critics Choice Awards 2025 (E!)

Needle In A Timestack

Una Maid En Manhattan, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Jan. 14

NETFLIX

Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Single’s Inferno: Season 4 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Baylen Out Loud, Season 1 (TLC)

Death by Fame, Season 3 (ID)

The Curious Case of…, Season 1 (ID)

The Last Party: Death on Tresco, Season 1 (discovery+)

DISNEY+

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 8

HULU

My Penguin Friend (2024)

PEACOCK

Brilliant Minds, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Jan. 15

NETFLIX

Hereditary

Krapopolis: Season 1

Public Disorder (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

An Update On Our Family (HBO Original)

Cult of Fear: The Asaram Bapu Story (discovery+)

Marshall

Uncharted

DISNEY+

A Real Bug’s Life (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Global (S30-31 and 12, 58 episodes)

History’s Greatest Mysteries (S5, 15 episodes)

PRIME VIDEO

Monk S1-8

HULU

Unmasked: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Sniper: The Ultimate Competition: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

Love Island All Stars, Season 2 – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive) – new episodes daily

Jan. 16

NETFLIX

XO, Kitty: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Becoming Hitchcock: The Legacy of Blackmail

Divided By Design, Season 1B (HGTV)

Harley Quinn, Season 5 (Max Original)

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 4 (ID)

My Sesame Street Friends, Season 15 (Max Original)

Sesame Street, Season 55 (Max Original)

PRIME VIDEO

The Calendar Killer

Unstoppable (2025)

Jurassic World

PEACOCK

Here Come the Irish, Season 1 – New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)

Nymphomaniac Volume I

Nymphomaniac Volume II

The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City, Season 1 – Finale, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, Season 1 – Premiere, 4 Episodes, 120 min (Peacock Original)

Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 – Premiere, 7 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Jan. 17

NETFLIX

Back in Action — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Young, Famous & African: Season 3 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

A Different Man (A24)

Better Off Dead (1985)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 23 (HBO Original)

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

PRIME VIDEO

Molly Mae: Behind It All

The Liberation

Undercover Party Crasher

APPLE TV+

Severance Season 2

HULU

Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers: Special Premiere

The Bad Shepard (2024)

PEACOCK

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure Of Foggy Mountain

Till

Jan. 18

NETFLIX

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episodes)

DISNEY+

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 3 episodes)

Jan. 19

HULU

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

PEACOCK

Chasing Gold: Milan Cortina 2026, Season 1 (NBC)

The Perfect Setting

Jan. 20

PEACOCK

Presidential Inauguration

Jan. 21

NETFLIX

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 10, 2025

MAX

Contraband: Seized at the Airport, Season 1 (Discovery)

PRIME VIDEO

Blink Twice

HULU

Rurouni Kenshin: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Sleep (2023)

Jan. 22

NETFLIX

W.A.G.s to Riches — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Expedition X, Season 8 (Discovery)

DISNEY+

Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light

To Catch a Smuggler: Tropical Takedown (S1, 10 episodes)

APPLE TV+

Prime Target

HULU

Whiskey on the Rocks: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Jan. 23

NETFLIX

NCIS: Seasons 1-5

The Night Agent: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart (HBO Original)

PRIME VIDEO

Harlem S3

HULU

The Misfit of Demon King Academy: Complete Season 1-2 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Persona5 the Animation: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 4

Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

Dame Chocolate, Season 1 (Telemundo)

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)

Jan. 24

NETFLIX

The Sand Castle (LB) — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Harpoon Hunters, Season 1 (Discovery)

HULU

The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story (2024)

Arcadian (2024)

City of Dreams (2023)

Jan. 25

NETFLIX

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episodes)

MAX

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

Jan. 26

NETFLIX

You Hurt My Feelings

PRIME VIDEO

Rampage (2018)

PEACOCK

My Argentine Heart

Jan. 27

MAX

Scars of Beauty (Beleza Fatal), Season 1 (Max Original, Brazil)

PRIME VIDEO

Tribunal Justice S2

PEACOCK

Sistas, Season 1-5 (BET)

Jan. 28

NETFLIX

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 17, 2025

Liza Treyger: Night Owl — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

MAX

Chopped, Season 60 (Food Network)

HULU

Paradise: Series Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 29 Premiere

Humane (2024)

PEACOCK

A Plan To Kill (Oxygen)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 5 – Finale (Bravo)

Jan. 29

NETFLIX

Six Nations: Full Contact: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

The Flip Off, Season 1 (HGTV)

DISNEY+

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Two-Episode Premiere

APPLE TV+

Mythic Quest Season 4

Jan. 30

NETFLIX

Mo: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Recruit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

MAX

Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 1A (Max Original)

The Other Side (Del Otro Lado Del Jardín) (Max Original, Colombia)

PRIME VIDEO

You’re Cordially Invited

HULU

The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 5

Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)

Jan. 31

NETFLIX

Lucca’s World (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

The Snow Girl: Season 2 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Guy’s Ultimate Family Cruise (Food Network)

The Eastern Gate (Przesmyk), Season 1 (Max Original, Poland)

PRIME VIDEO

Breach

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Knocked Up (Unrated)

Scarface

HULU

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 1

Scamanda: Series Premiere

Take Cover (2024)