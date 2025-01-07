Jennifer Lopez Spotted at Ben Affleck’s Home Amidst Divorce

Whether they’re still in love or the rumors about them being dedicated to keeping their blended family close are true, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seemingly have the most amicable divorce seen in recent years for Hollywood stars. The two spent time together over the holiday break, and even over the weekend amid the 2025 Golden Globes chaos, but sources say a reconciliation is not in the cards.

The two were seen in photos published by The Daily Mail, the Selena star was accompanied by her 16-year-old Emme, while Affleck’s youngest son Samuel, 12, was also present. A source tells PEOPLE their time together is for the sake of their kids’ close relationships with one another.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The kids love spending time together. Ben and Jennifer always do everything for the kids to be happy,” the source says. “The kids don’t drive so Ben and Jennifer will continue to facilitate meetups. They are not getting back together. Ben was with his kids for Christmas and Jennifer with hers. They all had a great holiday break.”

Lopez and Affleck are also reportedly dedicated to maintaining their own relationships with one another’s children. “Jennifer keeps in touch with the Affleck kids. Her whole family loves them. She wants them to know that they can always reach out if they need anything at all,” the source claims.

After months of rumors their marriage was coming to an end, Lopez officially filed docs to legally end their union on the anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony in August 2024. They’d been married just two years after reconciling 18 years after ending their first engagement. The divorce docs revealed there’s no prenup, but Lopez intends to drop Affleck from her name.

Sources say lifestyle differences caused the split. Affleck prefers to keep things notoriously private, while Lopez lives her life through her art and on social media.