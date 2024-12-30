Khloé Kardashian Reveals Daughter True’s Christmas Eve Health Scare

Christmas Eve was a downer at Khloé Kardashian’s house this year. The Good American founder didn’t have the best time at her family’s annual Christmas Eve shindig, having to skip celebrations at momager Kris Jenner’s home to tend to both of her sick children, daughter True and son Tatum.

“Tatum was super sick the weekend before,” the Kardashian shared in an Instagram Story video of her 2-year-old son the day after Christmas. He ended up being “was great for Christmas Eve and all that,” but his 6-year-old sister, True, was still under the weather at the time.

“True had a 105 fever,” she recalled. “It was really scary. It was horrible. Now she’s just starting to feel better.”

“She was sleeping in another room while I was cooking breakfast,” she added of True. “We’re doing Santa toys today because she just wasn’t in the mood yesterday. Poor thing, that’s when you know your kid is sick, when Santa toys don’t even excite them,” Kardashian continued. “I’m so happy she’s feeling better.”

As it turned out, the annual holiday bash was much smaller compared to previous years. Big sister Kim told Vogue the week before that her family members had opted for something “low-key” due to “a lot of construction going on.” She told the publication: “We’re doing a really family intimate one that I’m really excited about,” the SKIMS founder gushed, adding that they’d still be “dressed to the nines because that’s what we do.”

Kim later took to Instagram to share her gift from Khloe: a bedazzled knee scooter to assist with her broken foot. “I’ve literally never been more excited for something,” Kim gushed in a Story on Christmas evening. “This is so cute.” In a separate Instagram Story, Kim zoomed in on parts of the gift, showing a note that read: “Merry Christmas Keeks, Love Khloe, True & Tatum.”