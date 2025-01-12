Allison Holker’s Daughter Weslie Fowler Defends Mom Over tWitch Boss Revelations

Weslie Fowler has spoken out in defense of her mother, Allison Holker, after backlash to a recent interview about the death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. According to TV Insider, the couple’s daughter denied allegations that Holker called her late husband a drug addict.

The late entertainer adopted the 16-year-old from Holker’s previous relationship, and grew closer to her as her main sounding board within the family.

“This is my dad,” she opened her recent livestream on Friday. “This is not a joke to me. For 13 years, [Allison and Stephen] were together and for 13 years, he was the person I would go to about everything. Now, I’m getting hate for him leaving and I don’t get it. It’s hurtful.”

She also detailed how it is hurtful when people from her own family were saying it “wasn’t her place” to talk about the situation because Boss wasn’t her biological father.

“I feel disrespected by them, so I’m not going to talk to them,” she added. “[Stephen’s siblings] have been going on social media saying, ‘Blood is thicker than water,’ and that’s a dig at me and my mom. If you don’t see me as Stephen’s daughter, that’s cool and take it as you want, but I know for a fact that’s never how he saw it.”

The teen adds that Holker was a major force in efforts to keep Boss’ children in touch with his family, saying Holker truly cares.

“Everyone’s pushing this narrative that my mom’s not trying or that the kids are being withheld from Stephen’s family – umm, no. Everyone’s making the narrative that this is a bigger deal than it is, and I just don’t like the narrative that my mom’s a bad person,” she concluded.

According to InTouch Weekly, Holker spoke with PEOPLE recently and revealed that she discovered he had been using drugs before his death by suicide and she was unaware before his death.

“It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed. It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about],” Holker told the outlet. This sparked a slew of hate from Boss’ former manager and family members, including his mother, Connie Boss Alexander.

“Our family is absolutely appalled by the misleading and hurtful claims made about my son, Stephen Boss. The recent publications spreading untruths about Stephen have crossed every line of decency,” she wrote on Instagram. “As his mother, I will not let these accusations go unanswered. We will not stand by while his name and legacy are tarnished. He doesn’t deserve this, and the kids don’t deserve this.”