Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West on Friday, Feb. 19 after nearly seven years of marriage, and a source told PEOPLE that the KKW Beauty founder is feeling "disappointed" that she and the rapper couldn't make things work.

"There is no drama between Kim and Kanye. Kim is mostly just disappointed that they couldn't figure out how to stay married," the source said, adding, "But it takes two people to create a happy marriage. Kim has felt Kanye is not willing to do the hard work and compromise." The famous pair has been spending time apart, with Kardashian and their kids based in Los Angeles and West staying at his ranch in Wyoming.

Kardashian and West share four children, daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1, and the source said that Kardashian has been leaning on her family in recent weeks. "Although Kim and Kanye have been separated for months, it was still emotional for Kim to actually file for divorce," they said. "She spent the weekend taking care of herself and her kids. She is spending time with her mom, sisters and hasn't been working. Everyone is supportive. Kim feels very lucky to be surrounded by her big family."

"There have been lots of play dates and family time, which is exactly what the entire family thinks Kim needs right now," another source told ET. "They are showing her love and support through this difficult process. Kim and Kanye's hope for the future is that they can healthily co-parent their children and raise them together without any problems or difficulty and keep their personal lives and any issues out of the public eye for the sake of their little ones and the entire family."

It was initially reported in January that Kardashian and West were headed for a divorce, with Kardashian reportedly hiring prominent divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. The reality star is seeking joint physical and legal custody of her and West's children.

"Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done," a source told Page Six earlier this year. "She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s—, and she’s just had enough of it." Kardashian and West's divorce will reportedly be a major plotline during the upcoming final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premieres in March.