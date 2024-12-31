Gisele Bündchen Shows off Baby Bump on the Beach With Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen is spending a relaxing holiday season with boyfriend Joaquim Valente while awaiting the birth of her third child. The supermodel, 44, who is currently pregnant with her first baby with the Jiu-Jitsu instructor, bared her belly while taking in a beach day in photos published by PEOPLE on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

In the photos, Bündchen looks radiant in black sunglasses, a white crochet tank, and a matching white beach wrap. The model wore her long locks loose as she smiled for a photo, showing off her belly while Valente was photographed nearby playing with a dog in the ocean.

Bündchen is already mom to daughter Vivian, 11, and son Benjamin, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady after the two split in October 2022. Two years later, the Brazil native’s pregnancy was confirmed to PEOPLE by an unnamed source. “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life,” the insider said at the time, “and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

In March, Bündchen opened up to ABC News’ Robin Roberts about her next chapter in life following her divorce, telling the journalist, “Everything I’ve experienced, it made me realize what I want and what I don’t want.”

“It’s definitely a time of, you know, a transition that had to take place, and it’s not something that you – I don’t think you wish for that, you know?” she continued. “But I think sometimes in life things happen.”

The now-expectant mother said at the time, “I feel so blessed because I wouldn’t change anything in my life. I had incredible experiences. I learned so much. I have my children, which are the biggest blessings in my life. And now I get to create – it’s a new season, a new chapter in my life, and I get to learn new things, and I get to walk my path in a different way, you know? And I’m grateful for all of it. I’m grateful for every lesson.”

When it comes to co-parenting with Brady, Bündchen admitted there are “easier days than others” joking that their kids “know what they can get away with” in each parent’s home. Entering the next chapter of her life, Bündchen said, “I’m very committed to living my truth more than ever, so I would say that’s where my heart is now, where I am right now. I’m living my truth and I’m not apologizing for it.”