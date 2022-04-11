Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Scott Disick's Apology After Younes Bendjima DM Drama

✖

The Kardashians premiere includes the end of the drama between Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriends, Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima. In the episode, Kardashian shared the apology Disick sent her after he sent direct messages to Benjima about her relationship with Travis Barker. Bendjima, whom Kardashian dated on and off from 2016 to 2019, publicly shared screenshots of Disick's messages in late August.

"When I was in Italy with Travis [Barker] on our summer vacation, I woke up to a text from Scott saying, 'I am so sorry. I DMed your ex-boyfriend who I can't stand,'" Kardashian told her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian during the premiere. "He sent me a screenshot of it and said he posted it on his [Instagram] Story."

Disick now wanted to apologize to Barker, Kardashian said. "Then I wrote him, 'This is despicable,'" Kardashian explained, reports Us Weekly. "Your actions need to match up with you wanting to be a part of this and act like it. I was in Italy, and he was DMing Younes. Then I was like, 'That's not really the vibe. Don't go DMing my ex-boyfriend.'"

This drama began in August 2021, when Bendjima shared screenshots he claimed showed Disick commenting about Barker and Kardashian's PDA during a trip to Italy. "Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like, what is this. In the middle of Italy," Disick allegedly wrote to Bendjima. "Don't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: I aint your bro," Bendjima replied.

"Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately," Benjima added in another Instagram Story post. "Couldn't miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now 10km."

In The Kardashians, Kardashian predicted that Disick would finally see consequences for his bad behavior. "Me kissing the love of my life is not anything bad. I don't want it to be taken negatively," she told her sisters. "I will continue to live my life and pretend that no one is watching."

Disick also appeared in The Kardashians premiere. He told the camera there was a "huge adjustment" after he understood his relationship with Kardashian would never be romantic again. Their focus now has to be on co-parenting their three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

"I would say it is probably one of the more difficult things in my life," Disick said. "Kourtney has all [the] right to despise me for the way I treated her because it was horrible. Like that wouldn't go on today for a day. But it went on for years."

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October 2021. After the Grammys on April 3, the couple held a wedding ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. They later clarified it was not legal and only practice before their actual wedding. The first episode of The Kardashians will be released on April 14.