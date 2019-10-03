Scott Disick Allegedly ‘Can’t Stand’ Ex Kourtney Kardashian’s On-Again, Off-Again Relationship With Younes Bendjima

While Kourtney Kardashian seems to be on great terms with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick‘s current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, it’s being reported that Disick isn’t a fan of her current man Younes Bendjima. Fans aren’t sure yet whether Kardashian and Bendjima are officially back together, but they have been sparking rumors lately after being seen holding hands.

“Scott can’t stand Younes,” a source told In Touch. “But he’s not going to tell Kourtney what to do. He’s moved on with his life and so has she.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While she may be reigniting the flame, it’s been said that she’s a little hesitant to let her old flame back in.

“Younes has been pursuing Kourtney for months and would love to get back with her,” the source continued. “They’ve hooked up a couple of times but Kourtney’s keeping her options open. He’s more into her than she’s into him and they’re not in an exclusive relationship or anything like that.”

The pair dated for about two years before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star broke things off in August 2018 after he was seen out with another woman. The insider added that the pair had “major trust issues the first time around,” adding, “She doesn’t want the same thing happening again and is wary.”

On the flip side, Disick and Richie are doing well, so much so, he even credits the 21-year-old for making him a better man.

“I think it’s hard, anywhere, to find somebody that you can be comfortable with,” he explained on his new show Flip It Like Disick. “The truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something. She’s definitely been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man and make things easier in my life.”

Richie tries to stay as private as possible when it comes to appearing on the reality show. However, she did make a quick appearance where the two discussed potentially moving to Malibu as they look to take their relationship even further, and Kardashian is okay with that.

“Kourtney thinks Sofia brings out the best in Scott and is happy for them,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kourtney and Sofia share a common background and lifestyle, and Sofia is easy to get along with and is a normal girl,” adding that everything is “positive” between she and Richie.

“The family is in a really good place right now and everyone views Sofia as being part of the family,” the insider explained. “Sofia is integrated into their lives and they’re closer than ever before.”