Kourtney Kardashian Levels With Her Fans About Her Postpartum Figure

Kourtney Kardashian is shutting down the pressure to "bounce back" after welcoming her fourth child in November. The Kardashians star, 44, took to her Instagram Story Sunday to reshare her most recent Instagram photos from a relaxing beach trip while sending an important message to "new mommies."

"Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting," Kardashian wrote. "And if you're breastfeeding, that's a whole other part of it. I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too;) XOXO."

Kardashian shares 5-month-old son Rocky with husband Travis Barker and is also mom to sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, as well as daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick. The Lemme founder announced she was pregnant with her and Barker's first child together back in June, holding up a handwritten sign at the drummer's Blink-182 concert.

Then weeks before giving birth to Rocky, Kardashian was rushed to the hospital for a "medical emergency," undergoing urgent fetal surgery. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," she wrote on Instagram after being discharged from the hospital. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she continued. "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant." The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."