Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Underwent Urgent Fetal Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about a scary medical emergency. Five days after Blink-182 postponed several of their European tour dates so that drummer Travis Barker could return to California for an undisclosed "urgent family member," The Kardashians star, who is currently pregnant, revealed Wednesday that she underwent "urgent fetal surgery."

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," Kardashian, 44, started the Wednesday Instagram post, which included an image of Barker holding her hand, which had an IV. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

Although Kardashian refrained from sharing any exact details, she compared the emergency to her previous pregnancies, which she said were "really easy." Kardashian is mom to Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick. The soon-to-be mom of four wrote that she "wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

"Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," she concluded.

Travis also addressed the emergency in a post shared to X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday, writing, "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."

The statements came after Blink-182 announced Friday that their scheduled shows in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin, marking the beginning of the European leg of their tour, would be postponed. In a statement shared across the band's socials, the group informed fans, "due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available." At the time, Barker shared several photos to his Instagram Story from inside what appeared to be a prayer room, though he provided no further comment. Sources later told PEOPLE that the emergency involved Kardashian, who was "back home now with her kids" and "feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too."

Barker and Kardashian, who tied the knot in May 2022, announced they were expecting their first child together back in June during Blink-182's concert at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Kardashian held up a sign from the front row reading, "TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT." In the months since, the expectant parents have documented the pregnancy journey on social media.