Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Younes Bendjima Rips Scott Disick for Allegedly Mocking Her

Kourtney Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima is putting Scott Disick on blast. The 28-year-old model posted DMs he allegedly received from the father of Kardashian's three kids on Instagram Monday, calling him out for apparently talking smack on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's relationship with Travis Barker.

The Talentless cofounder appears to comment on a photo of Kardashian and Barker packing on the PDA during a recent trip to Italy, writing in a message to Bendjima, "Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy." Bendjima replied, "Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro."

(Photo: Younes Bendjima)

He captioned the post, "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately," later following up with another message on his Instagram Story: "Couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now 10km," he added. Barker also appeared to respond to Disick's message, posting simply a photo of Ray Liotta laughing in the movie Goodfellas to Instagram Tuesday.

The Flip It Like Disick star, who dated Kardashian from 2006 to 2015 and shares with her son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6, has yet to respond publicly to the message being posted. In June, at the KUWTK reunion, he supported Barker and his ex's relationship, saying, "I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy." He also joked he wanted to "kill the last guy," seemingly referring to Bendjima.

In April, however, Barker's social media "like" implied there could be some bad blood with Disick. "It’s so odd to me. Like, what does a 2001 baby have to do [with] these grown a— people? I know that dinner was awkward as hell," a social media user commented on a photo of Disick and his 20-year-old girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, having dinner with the Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer.