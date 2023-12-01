'The Kardashians' Season 4 Finale Recap: Kris Jenner 'Wasn't Happy' With Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Reveal

The Kardashians season 4 finale brought plenty of tension with it, as Kris Jenner admits she didn't know Kourtney was going to announce her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert.

It's The Kardashians Season 4 finale, and there's tension in the air as Kourtney prepares to welcome her first child with Travis Barker. Let's just say it's not just Kim that Kourtney seems to be tickin' off in the famous family – and her pregnancy announcement? It's bringing with it some drama. So let's get into the Season 4 finale!

Now I remember where *I* was when Kourtney announced to the world she was pregnant, the whole "Travis I'm pregnant" sign at the Blink-182 concert was very meta with its "All the Small Things" tie – loved it. What I didn't realize is that Kourtney's mom Kris found out she was announcing it at the exact same time as the rest of us.

Kris tells us that she woke up to the TV being on and right on the screen there in front of her was Kourtney holding up that sign. Yikes, not ideal. Kourtney though, she doesn't seem to be too broken up about it. And that of course doesn't sit well with the queen momager.

It's not that Kourtney isn't trying to connect with Kris in her own way though, they have a pretty interesting sit-down later in the episode in which Kourtney calls out Kris for having control issues and tells her to find her "feminine energy" again. Kourt's asking her mom if she goes to therapy, she's trying to go deep, and it's not working.

But Kourtney is determined to talk generational trauma, she tells Khloe that there are patterns you have to break if you don't want to pass them down to the next generation, and Khloe also..doesn't seem super receptive. Although I thought this was an interesting exchange. What do you think, Kris? Ok maybe later then.

All in all, it wasn't a super thrilling season finale, we get to reflect with Kim and Scott about how far the family has come since they first signed on for this family reality show Scott didn't even think would get off the ground. And despite a few foibles along the way they're now one of the most famous families in the world.

And for that, we're thankful. That's Season 4 of The Kardashians for you, let me know what you think in the comments!