Younes Bendjima Leaves His Mark on Kourtney Kardashian’s Neck

Looks like things are getting hot and heavy between Kourtney Kardashian and her new flame. After spotted packing on the PDA with Younes Bendjima, the 38-year-old was seen with an apparent hickey on her neck while getting lunch with sisters Kim and Khloé last week.

Though the mom of three was bundled up in a large, white hoodie and matching sweatpants, Kardashian made no effort to cover the red mark on her décolletage. See photos of the mark here.

Some fans saw the hickey as a power move against her ex, Scott Disick, who has been flaunting his new relationship with Sofia Richie on Instagram.

Disick chronicled his New Year’s Eve with Richie on Instagram, sharing a photo on a private jet while on their way to Aspen.

Disick and the 19-year-old Richie, whose father is singer Lionel Richie, have been romantically linked since May.

Before Christmas, Disick was criticized for posting an “uncomfortable” video of Richie dancing to one of her father’s songs while wearing only a sweater and underwear.

Earlier this week, a source told Hollywood Life that Richie thinks Kourtney Kardashian is still in love with Disick, which is why “she’s being so awful” towards Richie.

A source told Us Weekly Disick and Richie “became official” while in New York in September. By November, Disick was reportedly telling friends he’s “in love” with Richie.

Meanwhile, rumors abound that Kardashian and Bendjima are planning to elope in a private ceremony.

A source told Radar that the famously private couple is arranging a secret ceremony, that would be so private not even the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s family would be invited.

“Kourt just doesn’t want the fanfare of a traditional Kardashian wedding,” the insider said. “She wants to marry Younes but would prefer to be just her, him, and a celebrant on the beach, with no cameras around.”

“She’s already floated the idea of doing it at her friend’s beach pad in Punta Mita, Mexico. Younes loves the idea – he’s still not used to the Kardashian circus and quite frankly, Kourtney’s crazy loud mom and sisters freak him out!” the source continued.

The two may also be thinking about having a baby together, adding to the three children Kardashian shares with ex Scott Disick.

“Kourtney is going to wait until her sisters are all done having their babies to get pregnant,” another insider told the publication. “She talked about this with Younes and he is definitely down to try for a baby! He knows that if he gets Kourtney pregnant he will be set for life. And he gets to have a kid!”

The two met in Paris, Kardashian disclosed on the E! reality show this season, and soon sparked dating rumors cozying up during Cannes Film Festival.