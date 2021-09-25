Scott Disick Makes His Feelings About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Known in Strong Fashion

Scott Disick looks like he may need some space following his previous love life drama with Amelia Hamlin and Kourtney Kardashian. The Talentless founder has unfollowed Amelia and Kourtney as well as her sisters Kim and Khloé on Instagram following the latest incident where he fired some shots at Kourtney’s current boyfriend Travis Barker.

Scott made headlines earlier this month when another one of Kourtney’s exes Younes Bendjima released some dm’s he received from the father of her children. “Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick told Bendjima. “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS I ain’t your bro.” Younes said in response. He posted the messages to his story, captioning the pic saying, “keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

Shortly after the incident, Scott and Amelia called it quits on their relationship. According to Stylecaster, sources say “it had a lot to do with how her mom [Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna] felt about him — she was never a fan.” The insider continued, “Amelia felt the relationship was toxic. She broke up with him. She’s not upset about the breakup and feels like she made the right decision.”

Another source close to the Kardashian tells the Sun that Kourtney’s wanted to “cut off” her ex for some time, but he remains a large part of her family life –– especially considering the former couple shares three children together: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. “Despite the trouble he causes, Scott still remains very tight with Kourt’s family – and it’s something that frustrates her. He’s caused a lot of pain, especially to her – and he’s done some really shitty things to her – but they all still adore him,” the insider shared. “He’s been caught out with that message he sent to Younes.”

The insider added: “And she’s thrilled that Travis is as fuming as she is – but what she now wants is for her mother and sisters to wise up to what a rat he is. Kourt feels like her attempts to distance herself from Scott never achieve anything because her family treat him like family – yes she wants to co-parent with him, but in her terms and for it to be between them – not her entire family. So she’s hoping he’s just handed her the opportunity to start drawing the boundary lines.”