Scott Disick's Girlfriend Sends Clear Message After His DMs About Kourtney Kardashian Get Exposed

Amelia Hamlin is sending a message about kindness after boyfriend Scott Disick's alleged DMs shading ex Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker were exposed by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's ex, Younes Bendjima. The 20-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin took to Instagram Tuesday with a telling post about the drama.

Sharing a photo of a man holding up a sign reading, "Let's be nicer to each other. We're all trying our best," Hamlin appears to have made her stance on the feud clear. Bendjima was the one who released the alleged receipts Monday, sharing a screenshot of the DM he claims he got from Disick sending him a photo of Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer packing on the PDA during a recent trip to Italy.

(Photo: Amelia Gray Hamlin)

"Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," Disick allegedly wrote, to which Bendjima replied, "Don't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: i aint your bro." The model captioned his post, "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately," later following up with another message on his Instagram Story: "Couldn't miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now 10km," he added. Barker also appeared to respond to Disick's message, posting simply a photo of Ray Liotta laughing in the movie Goodfellas to his Instagram Story Tuesday.

The Talentless cofounder, who shares son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6, with the Poosh founder, has yet to publicly respond to the drama, but in June appeared to publicly support Kardashian and Barker's romance. "I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy," he said at the KUWTK reunion, also joking he wanted to "kill the last guy," seemingly referring to Bendjima.