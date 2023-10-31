Travis Barker Reveals the Name of His and Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are expecting a baby boy anytime now, and the Blink-182 drummer has officially revealed the child's name. E! News reports that Barker shared the news on the One Life One Chance podcast that they are naming the baby Rocky. He also revealed that his pregnant bride is due to give birth on "either Halloween, or like the first week of November," he told host — and H20 frontman — Toby Morse.

Previously, Barker teased that he and Kardashian had already picked out a name for their unborn baby after Kardashian shared a series of poolside maternity photos on Instagram. While there was no caption on the post, down in the comments, Barker teased, "I already know his name," with a winking emoji. Barker later teased that "Rocky" was a name he and Kardashian were considering, however, the musician's teen daughter seemed to hate it. During a GOAT Talk interview with Complex, Barker sat down with his 17-year-old, Alabama, to talk about things they feel merit being labeled as the "Greatest of All Time." Ultimately, the two were divided on what would be the "GOAT baby name."

Alabama suggested "Audemars" or "Piguet," in reference to the luxury watch company, later adding, "f—ing, Patek." Barker then offered, "I like Rocky Thirteen," to which Alabama fires back, "That's so bad...even he knows it's bad." Admitting that the name is not great, Barker pleaded his case by explaining. "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time." Alabama argued that a kid with that name would have a tough time in school before Barker reminded her, "And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time."

Kardashian and Barker were rumored to be dating in late 2020, but their relationship was official by early 2021 and they married in 2022. While they are expecting parents, Barker shares Alabama, son Landon, and stepdaughter Atiana with his ex, Shanna Moakler and Kardashian, has three kids from her previous relationship with Scott Disick. In June, Kardashian showed up at one of Barker's concerts with his band, Blink-182, and revealed her pregnancy by holding up a sign that read, "Travis, I'm Pregnant."

In September Kardashian revealed she'd been hospitalized due to a serious pregnancy complication. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," she shared in an Instagram post, alongside a photo of Barker holding her hand. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this." She eventually concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."