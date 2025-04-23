‘The Golden Bachelor’ Names Former NFL Player as New Leading Man

The Golden Bachelor has announced its new leading man.

ABC announced Tuesday that 66-year-old ex-NFL player Mel Owens will take over as The Golden Bachelor‘s second eligible leading man when the dating show returns.

The first season of the network’s hit Bachelor spinoff starred Gerry Turner in 2023, and Joan Vassos took over as The Golden Bachelorette‘s first star last year.

Owens played in the NFL after being drafted ninth overall by the Los Angeles Rams in 1981, having previously graduated from the University of Michigan, as per ABC.

Following the Detroit native’s retirement from football, he transitioned into a career in law and moved to Orange County, Calif., where he “dedicated himself to helping others,” particularly those “seeking justice for sports-related injuries.”

(Disney/Maarten de Boer)

It was then that he met his first wife, and together they went on to have two sons together. Even when life took an “unexpected turn” with the death of his father and the end of his marriage, Owens “channeled his energy into being the best father he could be, focusing on raising his sons and coaching their extracurricular sports teams.”

Now, after years as a devoted father, Owens is ready to “rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship – sharing life’s everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple.”

As the Golden Bachelor, Owens is “eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate he’s been waiting for in his golden years,” ABC teased.

The Golden Bachelor‘s inaugural season was an instant hit, averaging 10.4 million viewers after the first 35 days across various platforms, making it the strongest average for any season of an ABC unscripted series since The Bachelor’s 2019 season, according to the network.

There has been no premiere date announced for The Golden Bachelor Season 2 yet.