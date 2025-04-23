First ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Celebrity Revealed

Dancing With the Stars has announced the first celebrity competitor of Season 34!

Robert Irwin will be making his way into the ballroom for the chance to win the Mirrorball Trophy in the upcoming season of the hit dance competition, ABC announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old conservationist and son of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin broke the news at Disney Entertainment Television’s Get Real House event, arriving shirtless except for a snake around his neck.

“I cannot tell you what a privilege, what an honor it is to be joining this season,” he said, revealing how inspired he was by watching older sister Bindi Irwin, 26, having “the most incredible time” on the show in 2015.

“And I just thought, ‘One day that’s gonna be me,’” he said. “I have these little dreams, and now that dream is a reality, and I am over the moon. Let’s do this!”

DWTS fans immediately weighed in on social media, writing in the comments of the big announcement that they hoped he could be paired with pros Rylee Arnold or Britt Stewart. “YAY!!!! Please pair him with Britt, they would be an amazing pair!” one person wrote, as another added, “OMG. He and Riley would be an insane duo.”

Robert also got a warm welcome from DWTS Season 33 winner Joey Graziadei in a video shared to the show’s Instagram. While the two might have had a bit of a misunderstanding surrounding the Aussie’s accent, The Bachelor alum told the newest member of the DWTS family that he “can’t wait to see [him] in the ballroom.”

Robert is carrying on his father’s legacy as a conservationist at the Australia Zoo with his sister and mom Terri Irwin, and the family continues to show their lives in the Animal Planet series Crikey! It’s the Irwins.

Bindi found victory on Dancing With the Stars in 2015’s Season 21, taking home the Mirrorball Trophy alongside her pro partner Derek Hough. Hough has since gone on to take a place on the judging panel of the dance competition show.

A premiere date for Dancing With the Stars Season 34 has not yet been announced.