Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Pregnancy Speculation Over Latest Photo

After posting a recent selfie to Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian has addressed the rumor it seems to have caused. When responding to a fan’s question if she was currently pregnant, the Comments By Celebs account noticed that Kardashian actually answered. Under the initial comment, she wrote simply, “No, I wish.”

As Kardashian’s quip is closing in on a thousand likes, fans were quick to react to the off-hand comment, which did include a heart-eyes emoji to indicate there was no ill will. Nonetheless, one user said the question was “clearly none of your business,” while another remarked that “most would have been offended” over the initial remark. “People have no social skills whatsoever,” wrote a third. “You don’t look pregnant but even if you did — that was rude.”

All considering, Kardashian was considerably more relaxed about the question of her being pregnant than she was last month when a few fans accused her of getting rid of her Pomeranian, Honey. The controversy arose when the reality star posted a photo of her and a golden retriever, which sparked a few negative remarks about her other dog.

“Wow so much negativity we still have Honey, but thanks for your assumptions,” Kardashian replied to one commenter. “I’ll assume Santa wasn’t good to you, hence your vibes.”

That same month, Kardashian also seemed to confirm that she had rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Following the family’s annual Christmas soirée, the two were seen hand-in-hand on Kardashian’s Instagram.

A source close to the situation said that initially, Kardashian had some “reservations” about getting back together with her ex, though is in a good place with the relationship now.

“The feelings were always there, but as their relationship didn’t work out the first time around, Kourtney was initially skeptical about giving Younes a second chance,” a source told InTouch Weekly. “Kourtney’s had a change of heart, though. After spending quality time with Younes, she’s realized how much she adores him and the chemistry between them is insane. He’s also intelligent, which she finds attractive in a man.”

The source added that Kardashian wasn’t “jumping in at the deep end,” but rather “taking things slow and seeing what happens. They started off as friends with benefits but, it’s gradually developed into something more.”