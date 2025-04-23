Khloé Kardashian Announces New Reality Show

Khloé Kardashian is taking fans behind the gates of Calabasas like never before.

The Kardashians star announced Tuesday that she will be premiering a new reality show on Hulu three years after her family’s show debuted on the streaming platform.

“It’s very exciting, very new, very excellent,” Kardashian said while speaking on a panel at Hulu’s Get Real House, as per E! News. “We’re excited to continue developing.”

Khloe Kardashian at HULU’S GET REAL HOUSE (Photo by Nisha Johny/Disney via Getty Images)

The show will turn the focus from the Kardashian-Jenner family onto their friends and neighbors in the world of the gated Calabasas, Calif., community. “We all want to know what’s happening behind the gates of Calabasas—who are all these people in the extended lives of the Kardashians?” Rob Mills, executive vice president at Disney, said during the Get Real panel. “So, we’re developing a show that we’re actually, at least for now, calling Calabasas Behind the Gates.”

It’s unclear if Kardashian’s famous family will also make appearances on the new series, and although Scott Disick attended the Get Real event by her side, he didn’t reveal if he would have a part in the new series.

The reality personality, who is mom to daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 2, with ex Tristan Thompson, previously starred in her family’s long-running reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians for 20 seasons and also appeared on several spinoffs, including Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian on E! and Kocktails with Khloé on the FYI channel.

scott disick and khloe Kardashian at HULU’S GET REAL HOUSE (Photo by Nisha Johny/Disney via Getty Images)

Kardashian also announced Tuesday that she was launching her new Khloud Protein Popcorn. “I’m at this stage in my [health] journey for the past few years that I’ve been really trying to up my protein intake. I’m all about muscle definition and being strong and healthy, not just skinny,” she told PEOPLE.

“Protein-wise, I’m not someone that is going to sit down and have steak and eggs all day long, and I need to consume protein,” she continued. “I was going to fitness stores to get protein, grab and go. And they don’t taste very well, in my opinion, and they’re filled with so much filler and artificial stuff. And I really just wanted something, selfishly, that tasted great, that didn’t have a ton of ingredients in it, that I could [fulfill] my protein intake [with].”