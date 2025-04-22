Netflix Bringing Back Steamy Reality Show: ‘Temptation Island’ Renewed for Season 2

Get ready for more Temptation Island.

Netflix announced Thursday that the steamy dating series, which puts relationships to the ultimate test, is officially returning for Season 2.

“In this brand-new season of Temptation Island, emotions will run high as a fresh group of couples, each at a crossroads in their relationship, attempt to discover if their love can truly conquer all,” Netflix said. “With patient guidance from Mark L. Walberg, who will return as host, the couples will face plenty of temptation as they part ways to live with a group of singles of the opposite sex.”

The streamer continued, “Only time will tell if the choices they make in paradise push them closer together, into the arms of a new lover, or to explore the single life.”

Season 1 of Netflix’s Temptation Island premiered in March, separating four couples at a crossroads in their relationship into villas with sexy singles looking for a connection. By the end of the first season, two of the original couples decided to leave the island together, while two went their separate ways.

Alexa and Lino’s time on Temptation Island seemed to be just what the couple needed, and the two left the island engaged. Shanté and Brion had a less romantic experience during their stay on the island, with Brion engaging in a threesome with two of the single women while Shanté was away. Despite that, the two decided to leave the island together.

On April 7, however, Shanté announced on Instagram that she and Brion had split. “After much thought and reflection, Brion and I have decided to part ways for now. There is no bad blood — just two people recognizing that we need time and space to process this journey,” she wrote. “I wish Brion nothing but the best, and I hope we’re both able to grow from this experience.”

Tyler didn’t leave Temptation Island alone — although he didn’t leave with his original partner Tayler. Tyler decided to leave the experience with Kay, one of the singles with whom he connected during his time on Temptation Island, as Tayler left alone.

Ashley also decided to leave the island with one of the singles she met on Temptation Island, walking away with temptor Danny. Her original partner, Grant, also formed a connection with single Natalie, but decided to leave the island alone.

Casting for Season 2 of Temptation Island is open now for couples and singles alike here.

