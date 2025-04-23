‘The Price Is Right’: Here’s What Really Happens When You Win a Car

A triumphant moment on television often conceals unexpected realities behind the scenes, as one fortunate contestant recently revealed after her appearance on America’s longest-running game show. TikTok personality Kate Steinberg, who experienced the thrill of hearing “Come on down!” and ultimately winning a vehicle on The Price Is Right, recently shared surprising insights about what happens after the cameras stop rolling.

When viewers watched Steinberg’s episode in December, they witnessed her emotional collapse to the floor upon learning she’d won a Nissan Versa, followed by an excited embrace with model Rachel Reynolds. Four months later, Steinberg has taken to social media to document the actual process of claiming her prize, revealing details that casual viewers might never suspect.

“What happens is, when you win a car on The Price is Right — I won a Nissan Versa — you can keep that car or you can take that credit and get a new car, and that’s what I did,” Steinberg explained in her April 5 TikTok video.

This flexibility to convert the prize into equivalent credit toward a different vehicle represents a significant advantage for winners. Instead of taking home the exact Nissan model showcased on the program, Steinberg opted for a white Toyota RAV4, which she enthusiastically described as “such an upgrade!” in footage showing her collecting the vehicle.

The social media star’s video captured her unbridled excitement about the new purchase, featuring scenes of her dancing around the car, affectionately kissing its hood, and proudly displaying a personalized license plate frame reading, “I won this car on The Price is Right.”

Her fiancé, Chad Savage, whom she met during the 2020 dating show 12 Dates of Christmas, shared in her enthusiasm. The couple had previously documented his reaction to her initial win back in December, with Savage filming himself playfully dropping a bag of chips in mock shock while watching her episode on television.

Followers expressed surprise and delight at the prize flexibility, with one commenter remarking, “Oh that’s nice they let you ‘trade it’ for something the same value.” Some fans highlighted the wisdom of her selection, with one writing, “You made the right choice here, Toyota is elite compared to Nissan.”

This glimpse behind the curtain comes as The Price Is Right continues its remarkable 53-year run, making it television’s longest-running game show since its 1972 debut. Current host Drew Carey, who took over after Bob Barker’s 2007 retirement, recently celebrated his 3,317th episode as the program reached its 10,000th episode milestone.

While reflecting on his tenure, Carey told Variety he aims to “honor the show” while acknowledging “I’m not replacing anybody. I’m just doing a show that he used to do,” referencing the legendary Barker, who passed away in 2023 at age 99.

For contestants like Steinberg, winning represents more than just an exciting television moment—it’s the beginning of a process that ultimately leads to a tangible prize that can be customized to better fit their needs and preferences, making that famous phrase “Come on down!” even more rewarding than viewers might imagine.