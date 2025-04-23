CBS Just Canceled One of Its Reality TV Competition Shows

CBS has canceled two more shows, and one of them is a reality show.

Deadline reports that competition series The Summit will not be returning for a second season.

Premiering last fall, the series, hosted by Manu Bennett, saw 16 contestants making a trek up a summit, across freezing lakes, and bearing freezing temperatures and treacherous weather in the New Zealand Alps to reach the top for a chance to win a cash prize that they’re carrying in their backpacks. Additionally, the Mountain’s Keeper watches them to make sure they’re playing by the rules while also dropping in a surprise or two to keep things twisted.

Ahead of the show’s premiere in September, executive producer Kevin Lee told PopCulture.com that The Summit “was the most crazy and difficult behind the scenes. To shoot on the side of a mountain is unique and difficult and hard, and we’re sleeping in tents, and we can’t have all the big equipment we normally have. And we’re eating food that’s made on a campfire just like the cast, but it was really rewarding and fun, though, too.”

Along with Lee, Tina Nicotera, Sharon Levy, and DJ Nurre served as executive producers on The Summit, which was produced by Endemol Shine North America. Unfortunately, despite the intense adventures, The Summit couldn’t reach the same peak as Survivor and The Amazing Race, both of which have been running for over 20 years. The cancellation is not too surprising. According to TVSeriesFinale, the series had an average 0.242 rating in the 18-49 demographic with just 2.079 million total viewers, coming in last for non-scripted viewers.

The Summit is not the only show that was recently canceled by CBS. The network has also axed fellow freshman series Poppa’s House, which was the last remaining freshman scripted series awaiting news and the only one not renewed. The series, starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., was up against two comedy pilots for the last comedy slot on the 2025-26 schedule, and it wound up going to workplace comedy DMV. Whether or not Poppa’s House or The Summit will be shopped around elsewhere is unknown, but fans shouldn’t expect to see either in the near future. At the very least, both shows are streaming on Paramount+, and neither should be leaving the streamer anytime soon, for now.