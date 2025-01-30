Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Addresses Tyga Pregnancy Rumors

Alabama Barker is shutting down rumors about her love life after Bhad Bhabie seemingly accused her of sleeping with rappers Tyga and Soulja Boy.

The 19-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler took to her TikTok comments on Tuesday, Jan. 28 to hit back against the “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper’s implications. Asked by a follower, “Did u mess with Soulja or Tyga?” Alabama responded resolutely, “Absolutely not.”

In another comment, Alabama addressed Bhad Bhabie’s claim that Tyga had gotten her pregnant. “Let’s clear this up,” she wrote, as per the Daily Mail. “I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga. I’ve also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy. The end.”

Alabama and Bhad Bhabie’s feud goes back months, as the “Geek’d” emcee accused Alabama of stealing her boyfriend Le Vaughn — who is father to Bhad Bhabie’s 10-month-old daughter Kali Love.

In December, Alabama denied stealing Le Vaughn in a lengthy Instagram Story, saying that he had “deceived” her. “To put it simply,” Alabama wrote, “LV deceived me—something I have evidence of, including messages—claiming he wasn’t actually LV, that he was single, and that he didn’t have an Instagram account. Before pointing fingers at me, I suggest looking at the source.”

She continued to claim that Bhad Bhabie had been given a “distorted narrative” by Le Vaughn in order for him to “justify his behavior.” Alabama continued, “His actions reveal a lack of respect and consideration for others, and it’s painful to witness her continuing to support him despite this.”

Despite Alabama’s denial, Bhad Bhadie released a diss track on Jan. 26 called “Over Cooked,” featuring the lyrics, “Hatin’-ass hoe tried steal my baby daddy/ F—kin’ on…, and…, got you pregnant.” Two days after the release of the track, Bhad Bhabie confirmed that the lyric was originally meant to name-drop Tyga and Soulja Boy, claiming that Alabama once told Le Vaughn she was once pregnant with Tyga’s baby. “That’s why I said, ‘F—kin’ on Soulja and Tyga got you pregnant,’” Bhad Bhabie said.

Tyga has a complicated relationship with Alabama’s family, as the “Rack City” rapper shares a son with Blac Chyna—whose ex-fiancée Rob Kardashian is the brother of Alabama’s stepmother Kourtney Kardashian. Tyga also dated Kylie Jenner, the younger sister of Rob and Kourtney, until 2017.