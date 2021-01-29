Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Sport Bikinis Poolside for Some Skimpy Sister Time

✖

With Keeping Up With The Kardashians coming to an end after its 20th season, the reality television landscape is going to look drastically different. After 14 years of family drama onscreen, what does the life of a Kardashian look like? From the looks of things, it is still pretty glamorous.

Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo set to her Instagram of herself lounging by the pool with sister Kendall Jenner in some itty bitty bikinis. In the second photo, the reality stars are seen enjoying bowls of fruit, inspiring Kardashian's caption "🍍 🍓 🫐 🍇."

Kardashian has been the target of some criticism with the news that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end, as she has made her displeasure with the filming schedule known in the past. "I have been filming the show nonstop for 14 years — 19 seasons and 6 spinoff seasons," she said after she decided to quit the show. "I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was." After Kardashian posted that she would "miss" the show, fans called her bluff.

The whole family has been expressing their sadness over the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, with Kim Kardashian releasing a statement of thanks to fans and coworkers. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," she said. "We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years," Kim continued. "This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

The show may be ending, but it's clear that this family is going to remain in the public eye for years to come. Even if it's just on Instagram.