'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Sends Farewell Message

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is bidding a fond farewell to its fans after the Kardashian-Jenner family announced Tuesday that their E! reality show was coming to an end after 14 years and 20 seasons. After the family released their own statement about their life moving into the future, the hit reality show's Instagram shared a major throwback showing just how far they've come.

Sharing a poster from the show's first season, featuring a larger-than-life Kim Kardashian posing in front of her whole family, including a pint-sized Kylie and Kendall Jenner as well as dad Caitlyn Jenner and brother Rob Kardashian, the show thanked all the stars of the show "for gracing us with your presence for 20 seasons of #KUWTK. Can't wait to see what you have in store for us in the final two seasons!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk) on Sep 8, 2020 at 3:58pm PDT

Kim was also the author of the statement she shared on behalf of mom Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, brother Rob, and Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, in which she said the family had made the "difficult decision" to say goodbye to their show after a final season that will air in early 2021.

"We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," she continued. "We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way." The family also gave a shoutout to Ryan Seacrest, who helped launch KUWTK from the start, as well as E! for being their network home.

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years," added Kim. "This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

Kourtney shared on her social media that she planned to "gather [her] thoughts" and share them, while Khloé added on her own channels that she was "too emotional to fully express" herself, but would be publishing a "sappy post" soon enough. "Change is hard but also needed at times," she added. "I love you all. Thank you for the memories!"