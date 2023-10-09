Kim Zolciak Reportedly Getting Flirty With Tom Hanks' Son Chet Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

Kim Zolciak and Chet Hanks may have formed more than a co-star bond while filming MTV's upcoming season of The Surreal Life. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 45, and the 33-year-old son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson reportedly hit it off while filming together in Medellín, Colombia, reports TMZ.

Multiple sources from on-set told the outlet that the two "were acting flirty toward each other" and "really hit things off" during their time filming. It's unclear if the two have continued communicating since filming wrapped for The Surreal Life, which follows celebrities as they live together under one roof and are forced to work out their differences. Also appearing on the upcoming season are Olympic ice skater Johnny Weir, singer Macy Gray, Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke, Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey, rapper O.T. Genasis and model Josie Conseco.

After production on The Surreal Life wrapped last week, Zolciak returned to Atlanta, where she became involved in an argument with estranged husband Kroy Biermann. The Bravo star called 911 at the time, claiming that Biermann had taken both of her cell phones and locked himself inside of the primary bedroom, not allowing her to leave the house without them. "I need to leave because I don't feel safe here," she told the 911 operator in a recording of the call.

This isn't Zolciak's first time calling 911 on the former NFL player, having called police in August when Biermann locked himself inside the primary bedroom and refused to let her retrieve her belongings from inside. That same month, Biermann filed for divorce for a second time after the former couple asked a judge to dismiss their initial May request to end their marriage. In his second divorce filing, Biermann is requesting sole physical custody of their four minor children – Kroy Jr. "KJ," 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

Chet has also been surrounded by controversy over the years and was accused in April 2021 of domestic violence by an ex-girlfriend, shortly after he had filed his own lawsuit against her for theft, assault, conversion and battery. Chet's attorney at the time called the allegations a "shakedown," as well as "completely false, fabricated and fictional."