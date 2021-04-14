Tom Hanks' Son Chet Hanks' Ex-Girlfriend Sues Him for $1 Million Over Alleged Abuse

✖

Chet Hanks was hit with a civil lawsuit on Tuesday by his ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker. Parker has publicly accused the son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson of physically abusing her during their relationship. Now, according to a report by PEOPLE, she is seeking $1 million in damages.

Parker filed a civil lawsuit against Chet for assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit comes one month after Chet filed his own lawsuit against Parker for theft, assault, conversion and battery. It also comes as Chet is in the headlines for his ill-fated attempts to coin a trend called "White Boy Summer." Parker, a Black woman, shared her experiences as Chet was becoming a viral sensation for speaking in Jamaican patois online, changing him from a harmless sideshow to a villain in many eyes.

"This is about violence within the confines of a relationship between a man and a woman, a man who mentally and physically and psychologically battered Kiana Parker," said Parker's lawyers, D'Angelo Lowe and Kevin Murray in a press conference on Tuesday. They spoke outside of the Fort Bend County Justice Center in Richmond, Texas, saying that Chet still represents a "clear and present danger" to Parker.

"I'm sorry, Chet Hanks would have been charged by now," Lowe said. "Instead, he has not been charged and has made a mockery of Black women in the criminal justice system by proclaiming that it's going to be a 'white boy summer,' and a 'Black queen summer' while knowing he mentally and physically abused a Black queen."

Chet is represented by attorney Marty Singer, who told The Daily Beast: "We consider the claims filed by Kiana Parker to be a shakedown... Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional." So far, Chet himself has not commented on the matter. The 30-year-old is still trying to capitalize on the "white boy summer" trend for his music career.

In her lawsuit, Parker claimed that Chet became physically violent with her on several occasions which she detailed. She also said that he regularly threatened her and demeaned her, calling her a "ghetto Black b—," among other things.

She described one 2020 incident where she said Chet physically dragged her out of a social setting and back to their hotel room, where he "started harassing me verbally and forcefully shoving me, telling me, 'I would not disrespect him, he was in control, he would not allow what happened with his mom and dad's relationship to happen to ours,' and other things." When Parker tried to leave the situation, she said that Chet got even more "aggressive and hostile," violently struggling with her while also threatening to commit suicide himself.

These and other graphic scenarios are detailed in Parker's lawsuit. It is not clear when the former couple is due back in court, nor which of their lawsuits will be handled first.