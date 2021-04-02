Tom Hanks' Son Chet Claims His Ex-Girlfriend Attacked Him With a Knife

✖

Chet Hanks and ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker are swapping allegations of violence against one another after a Jan. 8 altercation at Hanks' home in Sugarland, Texas. The 30-year-old son of actor Tom Hanks appeared bloodied in a video obtained Wednesday by TMZ that alleges to show the end of the incident, in which Parker can be seen swiping at him while holding a pot. Hanks then reappears, claiming Parker came at him with a knife, which she denies.

On the other hand, Parker has claimed Hanks was violent with her on multiple occasions between October 2020 and January 2021 while obtaining a restraining order in January. Parker claimed in court documents obtained by TMZ that while the couple was in New Orleans, Hanks became violent when she said she was leaving their hotel room to get food, grabbing her by the wrists and throwing her around — something Hanks denies.

She also alleged that the actor told her no one would believe her story because she was "just a ghetto Black b—" and he was famous. "The next week things turned dark, he told me he would 'blow my brains out' and that he 'didn't want to live and would blow his brains out' as well," Parker alleged in the affidavit, according to Oxygen.com.

Hanks is countersuing Parker for assault and battery, theft and monetary restitution over the January incident, which he claimed started when he broke up with her after learning she was allegedly spending thousands of dollars of his money and taking his property. He claimed that Parker showed up at his home with three men, who showed him a gun.

Parker, meanwhile, claimed in court docs she showed up at Hanks' home with movers to get her things, but her ex was antagonizing her, once grabbing a knife in a menacing way. She then claims to have grabbed a pot in self-defense, which the video shows and made her exit shortly afterward. Parker alleged that Hanks chased her into the street, where he attacked her openly until others rushed to her aid.

Sugar Land Police Department said of the incident in a statement obtained by Oxygen.com, "A woman said she'd been living at the house for approximately two months with her boyfriend after moving there from California. She told police she arrived at the house to retrieve personal belongings, and her boyfriend assaulted her and damaged her cell phone. The woman suffered visible injuries to her elbow and arm.”