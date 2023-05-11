'RHOA': Will Kim Zolciak Return to Bravo Series Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce?

Now that Kim Zolciak-Biermann is soon to be divorced, Bravo fans are wondering what that means for her future on the network. The blonde-haired former cigarette-smoking and wine lover made her mark on the network as the only white cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She remained a staple on the show from seasons 1-5, returning as a friend to the show in Season 10. Zolciak-Biermann's love story with former NFL player Kroy Biermann was chronicled beginning in Season 3 after they met at a charity event. By the reunion special, she announced that she was pregnant and engaged. They wed in a spin-off special, Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding, which turned into an eight-season spinoff show following her growing family with Don't Be Tardy. And she bid adieu to her co-stars on RHOA in favor of her own show. But the pair split, filing separate divorce paperwork which became public on May 8. And now, fans speculate that she'll be running back to Bravo amid issues she's in dire financial stress.

Zolciak-Biermann shot down reports that her Georgia mansion was up for the auction block due to a foreclosure after she and Kroy reportedly defaulted on their mortgage. The home was reportedly saved, and Kroy asks in his divorce filing if he can be awarded the home with his estranged wife axed. He also wants full physical and legal custody of their four minor children, spousal and child support, and that all debts be listed under her name solely. In her filing, she too asked for spousal and child support, but only primary physical custody and for them to share joint legal custody. Needless to say, things are already ugly.

Hours before their divorce documents leaked, TMZ posted a story that they owe the IRS $1 million. Sources say the IRS debt was the final straw, leading to the filing. A source told PEOPLE Magazine that Kroy's role in the home was as caretaker for their kids and he struggled with asserting himself. Their inner circle is reportedly shocked by the split. But Zolciak-Biermann may be spilling all of the tea on Bravo soon.

Sources say she was asked to be part of the last Ultimate Girls Trip mashup but declined. With a storyline like this, it's likely she'll be asked for the next round. Or even better, she may return for Season 16 of RHOA. Time will tell.