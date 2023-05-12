Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Biermann Unfollows Dad Kroy Biermann Amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak's daughter Brielle is showing which side she's on in her parent's divorce. Zolciak filed for divorce from her former NFL-playing husband Kroy Biermann after nearly 12 years of marriage. The estranged couple's romance was chronicled on Seasons 3-5 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and their subsequent Bravo spinoff Don't Be Tardy, which aired for eight seasons before its cancellation in 2021. Throughout their relationship, the couple had four children: Kroy Jr., Kash, Kaiah, and Kane. Biermann adopted Zolciak's two daughters from previous relationships, and they legally changed their last names. In her divorce filing, Zolciak asked that her maiden name be restored, dropping the Biermann, and she requests primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their four minor children. She also wants spousal support and alimony. Biermann wants full physical and legal custody of the children, the rights to their marital home with Zolciak forcibly removed, spousal and child support, and for all financial debts to be incurred by Zolciak. Now, Brielle has unfollowed him on social media.

Things are getting nastier by the minute between the pair. Biermann threw shade at Zolciak in his Instagram bio, writing: "My ring Meant a Thing," a dig at her single "The Ring Didn't Mean a Thing," a song she penned about her former married lover. Biermann's previous bio read: "Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn't Tardy for that Party."

Zolciak also made a change to her Instagram bio, which currently reads: "Dont b Tardy 2 our party! Bravo star13yrs 6 kids, 5 dogs, 4 companies and growing." She also reportedly noted that she was "looking for my next Big Papa," but that's no longer on there. Zolciak dated a wealthy businessman who funded her lavish lifestyle before she met and married Biermann.

It's speculated that she could make a return to Bravo screens. She was reportedly pitched for Ultimate Girls Trip but passed. Now with a divorce, and mounting financial issues including her marital home in foreclosure and a $1 million IRS debt.