Kim Kardashian Reveals She Got Secret Tattoo That's Connected to Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has been hiding a very special tattoo for more than two years now. During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS co-founder revealed that she secretly got a tattoo inside of her lip after making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021.

Having previously declared that she would never "put a bumper sticker on a Bentley," the reality personality revealed while having her hair done by stylist Chris Appleton that she had changed her mind about tattoos. "You guys, something you don't know about me," she told the camera, pulling down her lip to reveal the body art of an infinity symbol. "When did you do that?" Appleton asked, prompting Kardashian to share the wild story.

"The night of SNL, when I hosted SNL, me and all my friends got matching tattoos, and everyone got them on their hands, and I was like, 'There is not a shot that I will get a tattoo,'" she explained. Never-before-seen footage then played of Kardashian and her crew, which included sister Khloé Kardashian, La La Anthony, Tracy Romulus, Stephanie Shepherd and Allison Statter, going to get tattoos at 4:30 a.m. the morning after Kardashian shared her first kiss with future boyfriend Pete Davidson during an Aladdin-themed skit. Kardashian can be seen then getting inked, still wearing the pink catsuit she wore for SNL, jokingly adding, "Wow. Oh, this is nothing," after repeatedly saying, "Holy s-."

After sharing the story in Thursday's episode, Kardashian smiled as she told the camera, "I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley." The SKKN mogul continued that "no one knows" about her tattoo and that even she forgets from time to time. "No one sees it. I forget," she said. "But every once in a while I'll be flossing my teeth and I'll see black and I'll go, 'What's this black in my mouth?'"

Kardashian's hosting debut on SNL was declared wildly successful by critics, as she poked fun not only at herself but also at her famous family. "When they asked, I was like 'You want me to host? Why? I haven't had a movie premiere in a really long time.' Actually, I've only had that one movie come out, and no one even told me it was premiering," she said during her monologue. "It must have slipped my mom's mind." After meeting on SNL, Kardashian and Davidson would go on to date for nine months before their August 2022 split.