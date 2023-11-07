Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Flame Romance Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have flamed rumors that there's a romance between them. Entertainment Tonight reports that the American Horror Story: Delicate star was spotted at the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver's 31st birthday party on Monday night in New York City. The outlet noted that Kardashian stopped by the party after attending the CFDA Fashion Awards earlier in the evening.

ET also reported that La La Anthony, Kardashian's BFF, accompanied the mother-of-four to the big party. "Kim and Odell have a lot of fun together," a source told ET. "They vibe, respect each other, do their own things, and run their own ships, which is great for them. Kim's family is supportive and always just want her to succeed and to be happy."

It was first reported back in September that Kardashian had been "hanging out" with Beckham Jr., according to TMZ. The outlet spoke with sources who said that the two met through mutual friends and have been getting to know one another. However, the source made it clear that the two are just connecting as friends right now. Kardashian had previously been romantically linked to Tom Brady, but it seems those rumors were not accurate, as Brady is apparently dating model Irina Shayk, who previously dated Oscar-winning actor Bradley Cooper.

After the rumors surfaced, A source told ET back in September that Kardashian and Beckham Jr. "have known each other for a while and have hung out more recently." Multiple sources close the pair have told ET that they "have a lot of mutual friends in common." A source added, "She's not seriously dating anyone at the moment, but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses."

As noted, the report comes after Davidson and Kardashian split in August 2022. The two began dating in November 2021, much to the chagrin of Kardashian's ex-husband, rapper Kanye West. Following Kardashian and Davidson's split, West took to Instagram to roast Davidson. Having deleted all of his other posts at the time, the only one remaining was a fake newspaper graphic with the headline: "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28." This refers to the crude nickname West made up for Davidson after the SNL-alum began dating Kardashian. West has since deleted the post.