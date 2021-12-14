The ‘Really Funny’ Joke About Her Family Kim Kardashian Admits She Cut From Her ‘SNL’ Monologue

Kim Kardashian might have gone hard on her family during her Saturday Night Live monologue, but there was one “really funny joke” about sister Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star thought better of. Kim revealed it was her decision to cut the joke in her cover interview for i-D‘s winter issue, noting that everyone in her family was a good sport about her poking fun at them.

“Everyone in the family was just like, ‘You can do whatever you want,’” the reality personality shared, “Everyone was really easy and game for me to do whatever I wanted. Although I had a really funny joke about Tristan and Khloé that I took out – I could’ve maybe gone further.” She continued, “But everyone was like, ‘Use me. Do whatever you want. This is your time.’ They were down. That was super cool.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After almost two decades on camera, Kim said the public “might not get” that she and her family are “absolutely in on the joke” about their outward personas. “We always have been,” she shared. “It is what it is. I especially couldn’t really give a f— what anyone ever says and thinks. And so, I was just like, ‘Listen, if I’m going to do this, I want you guys to know we’re in on this.’”

Kim said her family “roast[s] each other” all day long and have pretty thick skin. “I wanted people to see a part of my personality that all my friends know, that everyone close to me knows.,” she said of hosting SNL. “…It was my opportunity. I wanted to show people that this is funny, and this is a big side of my personality too. And it was fun.”

Kim’s i-D interview comes just days after Thompson allegedly fathered a son with Maralee Nichols while he was reconciling with Khloé. Nichols is suing the NBA player for child support and other pregnancy-related fees after claiming they hooked up after Thompson’s birthday party, which he attended with the Good American co-founder.

Thompson has a past of infidelity throughout his relationship with Khloé, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True. The two reconciled during the COVID-19 pandemic and even discussed having a second child together ahead of Nichols pregnancy news. Thompson is also father to 5-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.