Kim Kardashian Reveals the Moment She Knew She Wanted to Divorce Kanye West on 'KUWTK' Series Finale

Kim Kardashian's marital problems with Kanye West came to a head in Thursday's series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While Kardashian previously broke down about feeling like a "failure" in her marriage of nearly seven years, she opened up about deciding to officially split in a conversation with mom Kris Jenner during the finale episode of the long-running series.

"I never thought I was lonely," Kardashian said of life with West, which at the time was split between their home in California and ranch in Wyoming where he spent most of his time. "I always thought, that's totally fine. I can just have my kids, and my husband moves from state to state, and I'm on this ride with him. And I was OK with that." Turning 40 was a mental reset for the KKW Beauty founder, however, who realized that, "no, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state. I thought, 'That's when we're getting along the best,' but then that is sad to me. And that's not what I want."

Jenner told her daughter she wants her to be "happy and joyful," but that she hadn't seen that in her "in a long time," expressing how concerned she was to have missed out on conversations about her marriage. Kardashian said she found it more helpful to talk through her problems with a therapist, and through that had realized while she had achieved "10 times more than I ever thought was possible," she didn't have someone to share what with.

"I want someone that, we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me," Kardashian explained, using sister Khloé Kardashian's morning workouts with boyfriend Tristan Thompson as an example of having a more present partner even in "the little things." She continued, "I have all the big things. I have all the extravagant, everything you could possibly want, and no one will ever do it like that. And I'm grateful for those experiences, but I think I'm ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot."

Kardashian admitted she was ready to work towards personal fulfillment after "waking up at 40 and realizing I just want total happiness," adding, "Obviously, complete bliss is not a full reality, but if I can have it more, a majority of the time, that's all I wanna do." The next step? "Figuring out how to get there," she noted. In February, the SKIMS founder would file divorce from West, and both have agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their four children — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm 2.