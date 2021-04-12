Kanye West Custody Petition Revealed in Kim Kardashian Divorce

✖

In late February, Kim Kardashian officially filed to divorce her husband, Kanye West. Almost two months after that filing, TMZ has reported new details regarding the custody situation for the pair's four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The publication noted that West filed an answer to Kardashian's divorce petition and that it appears as though he is on the same page as far as custody is concerned.

Just like Kardashian previously called for in her own filing, West is reportedly seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple's four children. Although, TMZ did note that joint custody does not necessarily mean that West and Kardashian will have their children for an equal amount of time. As for the next step when it comes to the custody of their kids, they will reportedly work out their own arrangement, which will then have to be approved by the court. When it comes to other factors in their divorce, such as spousal support and legal fees, the estranged couple also seems to be in agreement.

West reportedly does not want spousal support to come into play and also wants them both to pay their own legal fees. Kardashian and West, who wed in May 2014, do have a prenuptial agreement, which will make their divorce a much less contentious one. It has also been reported that neither party will be contesting the terms in their prenup. The news about Kardashian and West's split came on the heels of numerous reports about the state of their marriage. Things between the two reportedly took a turn in the latter half of 2020, during which West announced that he was running for president. When he appeared at a campaign rally in South Carolina in July 2020, he made several comments that reportedly "upset" Kardashian, including referencing that the couple initially considered abortion when they found out that the reality star was pregnant with their first child.

Shortly after West made those comments, Us Weekly reported that Kardashian was meeting with divorce lawyers. The report indicated that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star considered divorce in the past, but that she wanted to try to "make it work" for the sake of their four children. In light of this news, West took to Twitter to post some inflammatory statements about Kardashian and her family, including writing in a now-deleted tweet, "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf (sic) for 'prison reform.'"